Hexagon launches Reality Cloud Studio to bring automated digital reality to the cloud

With automated processing and visualisation tools, Reality Cloud Studio makes digital twins accessible to everyone

Stockholm, Sweden (13 June 2023) – Hexagon AB, the global leader in digital reality solutions combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies, today announced the launch of Reality Cloud Studio, powered by HxDR (Hexagon Digital Reality). The SaaS application that makes reality capture data accessible to everyone combines advanced Hexagon technologies with high levels of automation to make data processing simple-to-use while delivering professional results.

Users can simply and easily upload reality capture data to the cloud for automated processing, storing and visualisation to create photorealistic digital twins, and to share data quickly and securely. These functions enable fast extraction of vital information from reality capture data and make it readily available to stakeholders in any industry or trade.

Reality Cloud Studio can be accessed from any computer or mobile device with a web browser. Users in the field can upload data directly from compatible reality sensors to create registered and meshed digital twins for use on-site, all with a few taps on a smartphone or tablet.

“We are at a point in reality capture where a unified, scalable and simplified digital reality experience is necessary to make digital twins and their value accessible to everyone,” said Thomas Harring, President, Hexagon’s Geosystems division. “Reality Cloud Studio provides a space where anyone can access and build digital twins and share their vital information, using valuable communication tools that bring people and data together in a centralised space for digital reality.”

Powered by HxDR, Hexagon’s cloud-native platform for geospatial solutions at any scale, Reality Cloud Studio provides an intuitive, user-centric interface that performs tasks such as automated registration and meshing of point clouds captured by any sensor that produces a compatible file type. Users can collaborate in real-time with measurements, annotations, attachments, comments and virtual tours. This enables immediate sharing of deliverables and intuitive ways of “visual communication” between project stakeholders by providing highly visual representations of the results, wherever and whenever required.

While simplicity and automation mostly speak to new users, experts in the field of reality capture will appreciate the ability to stream data directly from Reality Cloud Studio into the Cyclone 3DR desktop software for detailed analysis and reporting – with more Leica Geosystems reality capture software connections coming soon.

Reality Cloud Studio represents a major step forward in Hexagon's mission to democratise reality capture technology by enabling streamlined end-to-end workflows for everyone. With essential tasks already automated for simplicity and ease of use, users can expect further functionalities and features to be deployed in the application.

Reality Cloud Studio is available for purchase in subscription tiers, billed monthly. Customers can choose how many seats they require and which functions they would like to use. They can also control data access and user roles, and directly manage their account through the application. Software development kits for custom applications are also available by contacting Hexagon directly.

Hexagon

Hexagon is the global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, and quality across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, safety, and mobility applications. Our technologies are shaping urban and production ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous — ensuring a scalable, sustainable future

Hexagon’s Geosystems division provides a comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions that capture, measure, and visualise the physical world and enable data-driven transformation across industry ecosystems.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

For further information, please contact:

Haike Finch-Schattka

Communications Manager Global Marketing

Haike.finch-schattka@hexagon.com