Royal Dental Spa Craigieburn: Dentist In Craigieburn Announces Free Dental Implant Consultations

Craigieburn, Australia – Royal Dental Spa Craigieburn is excited to announce that it is now offering free dental implant consultations to patients in Craigieburn, Australia.

The comprehensive Dentist Craigieburn is hoping that by offering free consultations, it will give patients the confidence to ask its expert dentists about the process, reduce any worries that they may have and have the opportunity to receive unbiased and accurate information about the procedure and if it is the right option for them.

Dr. Mike Alkateb, Principal Dentist at Royal Dental Spa Craigieburn, said, “Dental implants are a great way to replace missing teeth, but many Australians are hesitant to get them because they don’t understand the process involved. As a trusted Dentist Craigieburn, Royal Dental Spa offers comprehensive teeth implant consultation in Craigieburn so that you can ask all your questions and get all the information you need before moving forward with treatment.”

What happens during a Dental Implant Consultation?

At the Royal Dental Spa Craigieburn’s dental implant consultation, patients can expect their dentist to:

Conduct a Comprehensive Oral Examination

The clinic’s trained team will inspect a patient’s teeth, gums, and jawbone structure during this appointment. This includes taking X-rays and CT scans to determine the right course of action for placing the dental implants.

A Review of Treatment Options

When considering Dental Implants Craigieburn, patients will be provided with an overview of all possible treatment options after the oral examination so they can make an informed choice based on their individual needs.

Design a Treatment Plan Tailored to Patient’s Needs

The Royal Dental Spa Craigieburn team will create a personalised treatment plan tailored to the patient’s needs and unique oral health goals. This includes identifying how many dental implants a patient will need and the timeframe for treatment.

Informing Patients of the Potential Costs

Once everything above has been discussed and agreed upon, the professional team at Royal Dental Spa Craigieburn will inform patients of the potential cost to ensure that there are no unexpected expenses down the line.

What are the Benefits of Dental Implants?

Tooth loss is a common issue that can damage a patient’s oral health, appearance, and self-confidence. The long-lasting dental implant treatment offered at Royal Dental Spa provides patients who are suffering from missing teeth a range of benefits, such as:

Preventing bone loss

When patients lose a tooth, the jawbone in the area begins to degrade due to a lack of stimulation from chewing. Dental implants act as artificial roots, stimulating the jawbone when chewing, preventing resorption, and preserving a patient’s bone structure and volume.

Keeping adjacent teeth stable

When patients have missing teeth, the other teeth in their mouth may start to move out of alignment to fill the gap. Having dental implants placed where a patient’s missing teeth were located can prevent other teeth from shifting out of place and preserve their original position.

Prevents facial sagging and premature ageing

The bone deterioration caused by tooth loss will also affect how a patient’s face looks over time, leading to facial sagging and premature ageing. But with dental implants, the bone gets stimulated, which helps maintain their facial structure and keeps them looking younger for longer.

More information

To learn more about Royal Dental Spa Craigieburn and its offer of free dental implant consultations for patients in Craigieburn, Australia, please visit the website at https://royaldentalspa.com.au/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/royal-dental-spa-craigieburn-dentist-in-craigieburn-announces-free-dental-implant-consultations/

About Royal Dental Spa Craigieburn

At Royal Dental Spa, our valued patients’ dental needs and comfort are at the forefront of our mission. We take pride in our teamwork, which allows us to deliver standard yet efficient dental treatments.

Contact Royal Dental Spa Craigieburn

5/4 Highlander Drive

Craigieburn

VIC 3064

Australia

03 9605 9321

Website: https://royaldentalspa.com.au/