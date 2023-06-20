Carbon Forest Offsets are Essential to Tackling Climate Change
CEO of Wildlife Alliance Suwanna Gauntlett Warns of Dangers of Abandoning Rainforest Protection Programs
Carbon forest offset programs are by far the best tool we have right now to preserve forests and wildlife, protect indigenous communities, and generate the rainfall we need to tackle climate change.”PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Suwanna Gauntlett - CEO of Wildlife Alliance and long-time front-line activist in the fight to protect threatened rainforests - today called on governments and NGOs to back the continued use of carbon offset schemes to fund the preservation of the world’s forests.
— Dr Suwanna Gauntlett, CEO of Wildlife Alliance
In her plea to governments and environmentalists across the globe, Dr. Suwanna Gauntlett said, “Carbon forest offset programs are by far the best tool we have right now to preserve forests and wildlife, protect indigenous communities, and generate the rainfall we need to tackle climate change.”
For over 20 years, Wildlife Alliance has been playing a major role in preserving and reforesting 1.4 million hectares of the Cardamom Rainforest in Cambodia, adopting the REDD+ mechanism in 2015 that is regulated by the United Nations REDD+ standard. (REDD+ stands for Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and forest Degradation in developing countries, plus conservation, sustainable management of forests, and enhancement of forest carbon stocks).
Her announcement to back the continued use of carbon credits comes as the effectiveness of carbon offset schemes to protect forests has been called into question.
Dr. Gauntlett continued, “Without a system of carbon credits to fund forest protection, many of the world’s forests will succumb to development, logging, and commercial activities. Of course, we must work to improve carbon offset standards. But that will require complex negotiations over many years. Our overheating planet simply does not have time for us to abandon our current system of carbon offsetting before we come up with something better.”
Despite recent criticisms, REDD+ has undoubtedly been a success. According to the United Nations, 14 developing countries undertaking REDD+ activities reported a reduction of almost 11 billion tons of carbon dioxide, almost twice the amount of net greenhouse gas emissions from the United States in 2021, and are now eligible to seek results-based finance.
Dr. Suwanna Gauntlett has dedicated her life to helping governments protect their ecosystems in order to tackle climate change. Recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Conservation Award by Global Conservation, Dr. Gauntlett designs and implements front-line conservation programs to protect threatened rainforests, save endangered wildlife populations, and directly address the causes of poverty in the tropical belt. She is a staunch advocate of tackling climate change through the use of technology and carbon extraction combined with massive efforts to increase the vegetation cover on the planet.
Wildlife Alliance’s team of 220 experts and rangers increase vegetation cover by planting new forests while enforcing environmental protection laws to prevent logging, land grabbing and poaching of existing tropical forests that play a vital role in regulating global climate. Working in partnership with national and local governments, Wildlife Alliance protects some of the world’s most threatened forests and endangered wildlife species by preserving and enhancing the forests of the tropical belt.
