TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Priority Equity Share

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.04375 for each Priority Equity share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable July 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at June 30, 2023. 

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for June 30, 2023 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $12.50. 

The composition of TDb Split’s investment portfolio currently meets the requirements of the Priority Equity Portfolio Protection Plan (as described in the Annual Information Form). 

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.80 per share and Priority Equity shareholders have received a total of $8.35 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $16.15. 

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution. 

Priority Equity Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.04375
Record Date: June 30, 2023
Payable Date:  July 10, 2023
   

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.tdbsplit.com
info@quadravest.com 


