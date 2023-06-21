Infopro Learning to Participate in Training Industry Conference & Expo (TICE) 2023
Infopro Learning to Participate in Training Industry Conference & Expo (TICE) 2023NEW JERSEY, PLAINSBORO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Infopro Learning, the leading provider in corporate training outsourcing and human capital transformation, is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Training Industry Conference & Expo (TICE) 2023, scheduled for June 27-29, 2023, in Raleigh, North Carolina. TICE stands as the most effective conference investment in the industry for learning leaders to create new connections, explore innovative solutions and discuss ideas that drive results through training.
Infopro Learning is excited to contribute to the collective advancement of the L&D community at TICE 2023 and will be giving live demos of its new solution, Studio on Demand, which gives L&D professionals a radically new way to structure learning services work that reduces costs and sets you up for success, even as work demand fluctuates.
Nolan Hout, Senior Vice President at Infopro Learning, expressed his excitement about Infopro Learning's participation at TICE 2023, stating, "We are honored to be part of such a prestigious event that brings together thought leaders in the corporate L&D industry. It provides a valuable platform for us to share our expertise and introduce our innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of the L&D community."
"We are delighted to showcase Studio on Demand at this year’s conference - an innovative solution that empowers L&D professionals to navigate fluctuating demands, optimize resources, and achieve exceptional outcomes,” he added.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the Infopro Learning executives and clients in booth #8. They can learn more about the company's products and services and how they can help their organization.
The conference will take place at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley. Infopro Learning encourages all the attendees to visit booth #8 and try their luck by spinning the prize wheel to win something amazing. For more information about Infopro Learning’s participation in TICE 2023, please visit our website at https://info.infoprolearning.com/meet-us-at-the-training-industry-conference-and-expo-tice
About Infopro Learning
Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation company that unlocks the potential of employees, clients, and partners. Unlocking potential unleashes higher performance levels, resulting in outcomes aligned with your company’s strategic objectives. Infopro Learning helps you grow, manage change effectively, and ultimately – transform.
Over the last 25 years, Infopro Learning has built services and solutions around training, upskilling, and developing people. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers full-service solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, including strategy, curriculum design, content development, training delivery, learning administration, and talent sourcing. Our digital platforms and global infrastructure enable the accelerated realization of the outcomes associated with full-service solutions.
