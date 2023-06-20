Blue Space Invited to Present Innovations at U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s USIBC Event
Representatives of Blue Space, a South Carolina-based tech firm, are among the few companies selected to participate in this week’s INDUS X defense conference in Washington, D.C.
Conference Highlights U.S.-India Partnership
The conference allows start-ups and all types of innovators the opportunity to not only connect with key people in the defense industry, but also be part of an amazing partnership between two nations."GREER, SC, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Presenting their latest innovations, representatives of Blue Space, a South Carolina-based tech firm, are among the few companies selected to participate in this week's INDUS X defense conference held in Washington, D.C.
— Srikanth Kodeboyina
According to conference organizers, the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) is hosting the first event of this kind on June 21 to spark development, underscore India’s role as a substantial defense partner and strengthen the partnership between nations.
This inaugural INDUS X event is themed Catalyzing Innovation in Defense and will focus on the central role technological innovation in defense plays in the strategic partnership recently announced under the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET). The INDUS X platform seeks to connect Indian and American defense start-ups with co-production and procurement opportunities in both countries, explore important technological developments, chart an agenda for the bilateral strategic relationship and highlight shared strategic and economic interests.
“The conference allows start-ups and all types of innovators the opportunity to not only connect with key people in the defense industry, but also be part of an amazing partnership between two nations,” Kodeboyina said.
The event is particularly poignant for Kodeboyina, a native of India, who is also a U.S. military veteran. His company has been awarded contracts from agencies like Space Force /AFWERX, the technology directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). One of their initiatives, SAFER™ (Space Anomaly Forensics & Environment Resolution) is an AI model that predicts satellite anomalies due to weather events in space. At this week’s conference, they will also have SAW (Satellite Attack Warning), SWAT (Space Warfare Analysis Tool) and SHIVA (Space Highest Information Value Assessment). Among the functions of the software is the ability to warn of attacks against U.S. and allied satellites.
“We come to Washington with a deep appreciation for many organizations and entrepreneurship programs that have gotten us to this point, and we are eager to share our technology and to forge meaningful alliances at this historic event,” Kodeboyina said.
Blue Space representatives will also be on hand for the arrival ceremony of His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India. President and Doctor Biden will host the event on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, June 22.
