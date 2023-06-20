Submit Release
News Search

There were 673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,617 in the last 365 days.

Blue Space Invited to Present Innovations at U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s USIBC Event

This is a conference advertisement featuring the event logo.

Representatives of Blue Space, a South Carolina-based tech firm, are among the few companies selected to participate in this week’s INDUS X defense conference in Washington, D.C.

headshot picture of Srikanth Kodeboyina in his Greer, SC office

Srikanth Kodeboyina, owner and managing partner of Blue Eye Soft/Blue Space

This is Blue Space's company logo.

Blue Space is a South Carolina-based tech company that specializes in applying artificial intelligence models to fuse and analyze massive amounts of data, text and imagery.

Conference Highlights U.S.-India Partnership

The conference allows start-ups and all types of innovators the opportunity to not only connect with key people in the defense industry, but also be part of an amazing partnership between two nations.”
— Srikanth Kodeboyina
GREER, SC, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Presenting their latest innovations, representatives of Blue Space, a South Carolina-based tech firm, are among the few companies selected to participate in this week’s INDUS X defense conference held in Washington, D.C.

According to conference organizers, the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) is hosting the first event of this kind on June 21 to spark development, underscore India’s role as a substantial defense partner and strengthen the partnership between nations.

This inaugural INDUS X event is themed Catalyzing Innovation in Defense and will focus on the central role technological innovation in defense plays in the strategic partnership recently announced under the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET). The INDUS X platform seeks to connect Indian and American defense start-ups with co-production and procurement opportunities in both countries, explore important technological developments, chart an agenda for the bilateral strategic relationship and highlight shared strategic and economic interests.

“The conference allows start-ups and all types of innovators the opportunity to not only connect with key people in the defense industry, but also be part of an amazing partnership between two nations,” Kodeboyina said.

The event is particularly poignant for Kodeboyina, a native of India, who is also a U.S. military veteran. His company has been awarded contracts from agencies like Space Force /AFWERX, the technology directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). One of their initiatives, SAFER™ (Space Anomaly Forensics & Environment Resolution) is an AI model that predicts satellite anomalies due to weather events in space. At this week’s conference, they will also have SAW (Satellite Attack Warning), SWAT (Space Warfare Analysis Tool) and SHIVA (Space Highest Information Value Assessment). Among the functions of the software is the ability to warn of attacks against U.S. and allied satellites.

“We come to Washington with a deep appreciation for many organizations and entrepreneurship programs that have gotten us to this point, and we are eager to share our technology and to forge meaningful alliances at this historic event,” Kodeboyina said.

Blue Space representatives will also be on hand for the arrival ceremony of His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India. President and Doctor Biden will host the event on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, June 22.

Amanda Capps
Blue Eye Soft
+ +1 8643631528
acapps@blueyesoft.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Blue Space Invited to Present Innovations at U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s USIBC Event

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more