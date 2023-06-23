Dr. Dalal Akoury and AWAREmed Med SPA Introduce Innovative Rejuvenation and Regenerative Therapies for Enhanced Beauty
Restoring vitality, enhancing intimacy. AWAREMed: Your path to renewed well-being.”JOHNSON CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Dalal Akoury, renowned expert in regenerative medicine, proudly announces the latest offerings at AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA. With a commitment to holistic well-being and the latest advancements in medical aesthetics, Dr. Akoury and her team are introducing a range of rejuvenation and regenerative therapies that deliver remarkable results.
These treatments include the Vampire Face Lift, Breast Lift, O-Shot, P-Shot, as well as platelet-rich plasma.
The Vampire Face Lift is a groundbreaking non-surgical facial rejuvenation treatment that utilizes the body's natural healing abilities. By harnessing the power of platelet-rich plasma, the treatment promotes collagen production, enhances skin tone and texture, and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Dr. Akoury's expertise and attention to detail ensure that patients achieve a refreshed and youthful appearance.
For individuals seeking a more lifted and contoured bustline, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA offers the Breast Lift treatment. By employing advanced regenerative techniques, this non-invasive procedure helps to restore firmness and shape to the breasts, resulting in a more youthful and aesthetically pleasing appearance. Dr. Akoury and her skilled team provide personalized care to ensure that patients feel confident and satisfied with the results.
In addition to facial and breast rejuvenation, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA is proud to offer the O-Shot and P-Shot treatments. The O-Shot is designed to improve issues related to intimacy. By using platelet-rich plasma therapy, the O-Shot helps increase sensitivity, improve lubrication, and address concerns such as urinary incontinence.
Similarly, the P-Shot is a regenerative treatment that targets male sexual health, aiming to improve erectile function, enhance sensation, and promote overall wellness.
Dr. Akoury's practice also specializes in platelet-rich plasma and platelet-rich fibrin therapy, which harnesses the body's own growth factors to stimulate cellular regeneration and healing. These therapies have shown great promise in addressing a variety of concerns, including hair restoration, joint pain, and tissue rejuvenation.
With a strong focus on patient care, Dr. Dalal Akoury and AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA deliver exceptional results using innovative regenerative therapies. Each treatment is tailored to the unique needs of the individual, ensuring the highest level of satisfaction and long-lasting outcomes.
To learn more about Dr. Dalal Akoury, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA, and their rejuvenation and regenerative therapies, please visit https://www.awaremed.com or contact Dr. Dalal Akoury @ 843-957-1196.
About Dr. Dalal Akoury:
Dr. Dalal Akoury is a respected expert in regenerative medicine and the founder of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA. With over 40 years of experience, Dr. Akoury is dedicated to providing holistic and personalized care to her patients. She is known for her commitment to staying at the forefront of medical advancements and offering innovative treatments that deliver exceptional results.
About AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA:
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA is a state-of-the-art medical facility located in [City, State]. Led by Dr. Dalal Akoury, the center focuses on providing comprehensive and integrative care to enhance overall well-being. The experienced team at AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA combines the latest regenerative therapies with a patient-centered approach to deliver optimal results.
