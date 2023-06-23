Dr. Dalal Akoury and AWAREmed Med SPA Introduce Innovative Rejuvenation and Regenerative Therapies for Enhanced Beauty

A vibrant woman with a youthful glow, having undergone a Vampire Facelift, radiating energy, beauty, and rejuvenation.

Reveling in Timeless Beauty: A Vampire Facelift Infused with Energy, Radiance, and Rejuvenation

A loving couple experiencing renewed intimacy and connection after undergoing the P-Shot, a treatment for rejuvenation.

Igniting the Flame: Rediscovering Passion and Intimacy through the P-Shot, Rejuvenating Connections.

Dr. Dalal Akoury and regenerative medicine revolutionizing couple's intimacy disorders, fostering renewed connection and intimacy.

Rekindling the Flame: Dr. Dalal Akoury and Regenerative Medicine Empowering Couples, Restoring Intimacy and Overcoming Intimacy Disorders

The AWAREmed logo: a vibrant representation of holistic wellness, symbolizing personalized care, and the pursuit of radiant vitality

Unleash your radiant vitality with AWAREmed's empowering logo, symbolizing a journey of holistic wellness and personalized care

An innovative Regenerative Medicine Center at AWAREMed, leading the way in advanced healthcare solutions and holistic wellness.

Embrace the Future of Wellness: AWAREMed's State-of-the-Art Regenerative Medicine Center, Pioneering Transformative Health Solutions.

Experience the Future of Beauty & Wellness with Dr. Dalal Akoury & AWAREmed. Discover Vampire Face Lift, Breast Lift, O-Shot, P-Shot, natural rejuvenation.

Restoring vitality, enhancing intimacy. AWAREMed: Your path to renewed well-being.”
— Dr. Dalal Akoury,
JOHNSON CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Dalal Akoury, renowned expert in regenerative medicine, proudly announces the latest offerings at AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA. With a commitment to holistic well-being and the latest advancements in medical aesthetics, Dr. Akoury and her team are introducing a range of rejuvenation and regenerative therapies that deliver remarkable results.

These treatments include the Vampire Face Lift, Breast Lift, O-Shot, P-Shot, as well as platelet-rich plasma.

The Vampire Face Lift is a groundbreaking non-surgical facial rejuvenation treatment that utilizes the body's natural healing abilities. By harnessing the power of platelet-rich plasma, the treatment promotes collagen production, enhances skin tone and texture, and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Dr. Akoury's expertise and attention to detail ensure that patients achieve a refreshed and youthful appearance.

For individuals seeking a more lifted and contoured bustline, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA offers the Breast Lift treatment. By employing advanced regenerative techniques, this non-invasive procedure helps to restore firmness and shape to the breasts, resulting in a more youthful and aesthetically pleasing appearance. Dr. Akoury and her skilled team provide personalized care to ensure that patients feel confident and satisfied with the results.

In addition to facial and breast rejuvenation, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA is proud to offer the O-Shot and P-Shot treatments. The O-Shot is designed to improve issues related to intimacy. By using platelet-rich plasma therapy, the O-Shot helps increase sensitivity, improve lubrication, and address concerns such as urinary incontinence.

Similarly, the P-Shot is a regenerative treatment that targets male sexual health, aiming to improve erectile function, enhance sensation, and promote overall wellness.

Dr. Akoury's practice also specializes in platelet-rich plasma and platelet-rich fibrin therapy, which harnesses the body's own growth factors to stimulate cellular regeneration and healing. These therapies have shown great promise in addressing a variety of concerns, including hair restoration, joint pain, and tissue rejuvenation.

With a strong focus on patient care, Dr. Dalal Akoury and AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA deliver exceptional results using innovative regenerative therapies. Each treatment is tailored to the unique needs of the individual, ensuring the highest level of satisfaction and long-lasting outcomes.

To learn more about Dr. Dalal Akoury, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA, and their rejuvenation and regenerative therapies, please visit https://www.awaremed.com or contact Dr. Dalal Akoury @ 843-957-1196.

About Dr. Dalal Akoury:

Dr. Dalal Akoury is a respected expert in regenerative medicine and the founder of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA. With over 40 years of experience, Dr. Akoury is dedicated to providing holistic and personalized care to her patients. She is known for her commitment to staying at the forefront of medical advancements and offering innovative treatments that deliver exceptional results.

About AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA:

AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA is a state-of-the-art medical facility located in [City, State]. Led by Dr. Dalal Akoury, the center focuses on providing comprehensive and integrative care to enhance overall well-being. The experienced team at AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA combines the latest regenerative therapies with a patient-centered approach to deliver optimal results.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Dalal Akoury,
Founder, CEO
843-957-1196
drdalalakoury@awaremed.com
https://www.awaremed.com

Dr. Dalal Akoury
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
+1 843-957-1196
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Dr. Dalal Akoury and AWAREmed Med SPA Introduce Innovative Rejuvenation and Regenerative Therapies for Enhanced Beauty

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dr. Dalal Akoury
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
+1 843-957-1196
Company/Organization
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center. 1604 Lamons Lane, Suite 202, Johnson City,TN 37604
Johnson City, Tennessee, 37604
United States
+1 843-957-1196
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD, is a highly respected and accomplished physician specializing in integrative medicine, functional medicine, and holistic healthcare. With extensive experience in the field, she has become a prominent figure in empowering individuals to achieve optimal health and wellness. Dr. Akoury is the founder and Medical Director of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, a comprehensive medical practice located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. AWAREmed focuses on addressing the root causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. Dr. Akoury believes in a personalized approach to medicine, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires individualized care. Through her expertise in integrative medicine, Dr. Akoury combines the best of conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies. She takes into account the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of health, promoting a holistic approach to well-being. By integrating cutting-edge medical technologies with evidence-based practices, she provides patients with comprehensive treatment options to restore balance and optimize their health. Dr. Akoury is renowned for her dedication to preventive medicine and lifestyle interventions. She emphasizes the importance of nutrition, exercise, stress management, and detoxification in achieving and maintaining good health. Her approach empowers patients to take an active role in their own well-being, promoting long-term positive changes and sustainable lifestyle habits. In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Dalal Akoury is a sought-after speaker, educator, and author. She frequently presents at medical conferences and seminars, sharing her knowledge and insights on integrative medicine and holistic healthcare. Her contributions to the field have earned her recognition and numerous awards. Dr. Akoury's passion for helping others extends beyond her practice. She is actively involved in charitable initiatives and community outreach programs, aiming to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities in need. Through her unwavering commitment to improving healthcare and her compassionate approach to patient care, Dr. Dalal Akoury has become a trusted authority in integrative medicine. Her work at AWAREmed continues to transform the lives of countless individuals, inspiring them to embrace a healthier, more balanced lifestyle. About AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center: AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is a renowned medical practice founded by Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD. Located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, AWAREmed offers a comprehensive range of integrative and holistic healthcare services. At AWAREmed, the focus is on addressing the underlying causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. The center provides individualized care, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires personalized treatment plans. By combining conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies, AWAREmed offers innovative approaches to health and wellness. The center's services encompass various aspects of preventive and functional medicine. Patients have access to comprehensive medical evaluations, advanced laboratory testing, nutritional counseling, detoxification programs, weight management solutions, stress management techniques, and more. AWAREmed's integrative approach aims to optimize health, enhance vitality, and promote overall well-being. Under the guidance of Dr. Dalal Akoury, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their health. By addressing the root causes of illness and promoting lifestyle changes, AWAREmed helps patients achieve sustainable, long-term health improvements. The center's commitment to personalized care, combined with a holistic approach, sets it apart as a leader in the field of integrative medicine.

More From This Author
Revolutionary BHRT Treatment by Dr. Dalal Akoury & AWAREmed Transforms Lives in Tri-Cities & Upper East TN
Dr. Dalal Akoury and AWAREmed Med SPA Introduce Innovative Rejuvenation and Regenerative Therapies for Enhanced Beauty
Dr. Dalal Akoury Unveils Innovative Rejuvenation and Detox Treatments at AWAREmed Health and Wellness Med SPA, Tennessee
View All Stories From This Author