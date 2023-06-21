Japanese Robotics Startup LexxPluss Expands Presence with New Office in the United States

LexxPluss Inc. opens a new office in Indiana, USA, to meet the increasing demand for advanced automation solutions in the American market. Located at a prime spot in Fishers, Indiana, the office provides convenient access to major industrial hubs.

Paving the Way for Advanced Automation Solutions in America.

FISHERS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LexxPluss Inc., a leading Japanese robotics startup specializing in Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Indiana, United States. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for LexxPluss as it expands its operations to cater to the growing demand for advanced automation solutions in the American market.

The new LexxPluss office is located at 11 Municipal Drive, Suite #200, Fishers, IN 46038. This prime location in Fishers, Indiana, provides easy access to major industrial hubs, enabling LexxPluss to serve customers efficiently and effectively.

In conjunction with the establishment of the US office, LexxPluss is thrilled to join the local business community and forge meaningful partnerships. The company will be joining the Chamber of Commerce and the Fishers local community board, contributing to the region's economic growth and development. Additionally, LexxPluss is proud to announce its membership with the Japan-America Society of Indiana (JASI), fostering collaboration and cultural exchange between Japan and the United States.

“The Japan-America Society of Indiana is pleased to welcome LexxPluss as one of the newest Japan-based tech ventures to locate in Indiana, and with its Fishers location, growing the central northeast as a hub for technology and logistics,” said Theresa Kulczak, Executive Directo, Japan-America Society of Indiana. “ We appreciate LexxPluss’s engagement with the local community through its involvement with JASI.”

LexxPluss is known for its cutting-edge Hybrid-AMR technology, which revolutionizes material handling processes. By employing a unique hybrid control technology that combines autonomous vehicle control and guided line control, LexxPluss enables the automation of labor-intensive material handling tasks. With a larger payload capacity of over 1000 lbs, LexxPluss AMRs offer unmatched efficiency, maximizing productivity in various industries.

The Hybrid-AMR's exceptional capabilities allow for the transportation of heavy goods at a steady pace, ensuring seamless movement even in confined environments. Equipped with advanced safety sensors, the Hybrid-AMR prioritizes user protection, promoting a safe and secure work environment.

LexxPluss is also committed to fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange. The company's Open Partners program invites interested industrial partners to freely discuss upcoming innovations and share field expertise, facilitating the rapid expansion of AMR applications in the market. With the support of over 35 companies already enlisted in the program, LexxPluss aims to drive the adoption of AMRs and transform the logistics and manufacturing landscape.

As LexxPluss expands its presence in the United States, the company remains dedicated to building a sustainable society through innovative robotics solutions. Backed by a large team in Japan with decades of experience in industrial robotics and the automotive sector, LexxPluss is poised to accelerate the automation revolution within logistics and manufacturing on a global scale.

To learn more about LexxPluss and its advanced automation solutions, please visit https://lexxpluss.com/en/. Stay updated on the latest news and innovations by following LexxPluss on LinkedIn and YouTube.