Pasta Market Is Booming Worldwide with Barilla, Ronzoni, Muellers
The Pasta Market study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected through primary data and secondary sources.
The Latest Released Pasta market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Pasta market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Pasta market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Barilla, PrivateLabel, Ronzoni, Muellers, Creamette, De Cecco, Skinner, American Beauty, San Giorgio, Others
"According to HTF Market Intelligence, the United States Pasta market is expected to see a growth rate of 3.45% and may see market size of USD6,646.29 Million by 2029, currently pegged at USD5,422.72 Million."
Definition:
A growing trend in the food products market has been witnessed with respect to the demand for healthier varieties of pasta. Key driving factors attributing to the growth of pasta markets are increasing popularity among millennials, changing lifestyle standards fueled by the rise in disposable income and increasing demand for gluten-free pasta. Moreover, changing food habits in the developing economies expected to fuel market growth during the forecasted period.
Market Trends:
• Changing Lifestyle Standard Fueled by Rise in Disposable Income
• Increasing Number of Product Launches with Different Flavours of Pasta
Market Drivers:
• Increasing Demand for Gluten-Free Pasta
• One of the most rapidly increasing segments in the food industry is gluten-free products. These goods not only cater to those with medical needs, from gluten intolerance to celiac disease to but also cater to the demand of millions of individuals who seek a gluten-free diet. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious, and their nutritional preferences are changing, leading to a rise in demand for gluten-free products.
Market Opportunities:
• Changing Food Habits among Millennials
• Growing Demand from the Developing Economies
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Pasta Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Pasta
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Barilla, PrivateLabel, Ronzoni, Muellers, Creamette, De Cecco, Skinner, American Beauty, San Giorgio, Others
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Pasta Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Spaghetti, Penne, Fettuccine, Macaroni, Noodles] in 2023
Pasta Market by Application/End Users [Residential, Restaurant, Airplane & Train, Others]
Global Pasta Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Pasta Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Pasta (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
