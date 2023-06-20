Tattoo Removal Market Expected to Reach $795 Million by 2027 | CAGR 19.3%

Tattoo Removal Market 2030

Tattoo removal market is projected to reach $795 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.3% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tattoo removal is a procedure used to get rid of unwanted tattoos through surgery, laser, creams, and others. Laser beam operates by breaking down ink particles of tattoos to remove the same. However, a surgical procedure involves simply cutting out the skin that is tattooed using scalpel and then stitching the wound. Surgical procedure is mainly used for small tattoos and is generally not considered for large tattoos. In addition, tattoo removal procedure by creams is a slow and painless process to clear inked area of the skin. Among these procedures, the most commonly used technique for tattoo removal is laser procedure, owing to its efficiency, in terms of safety, clearing scar, fading a tattoo, and relatively less pain than surgical procedures.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

LUTRONIC CORPORATION, CUTERA, INC., FOSUN PHARMA (ALMA LASERS), CRYOMED AESTHETICS, LUMENIS LTD., CYNOSURE, INC., CANDELA CORPORATION, THE GLOBAL BEAUTY GROUP, BISON MEDICAL, AGIC CAPITAL (FOTONA D.O.O.)

The tattoo removal market can be segmented based on various factors. Here are some common segmentation criteria for the tattoo removal market:

Technology: Different technologies are used for tattoo removal, and the market can be segmented based on the type of technology employed. Some popular tattoo removal technologies include laser removal, intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy, surgical excision, dermabrasion, and chemical peels.

End User: The market can be segmented based on the end users of tattoo removal services. This may include dermatology clinics, tattoo studios, beauty and wellness centers, and hospitals.

Geography: The market can be segmented based on geographical regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region may have different market dynamics and demand for tattoo removal services.

Age Group: Another segmentation criterion is the age group of the target audience. Tattoo removal may be more popular among younger individuals who regret their tattoos or seek to remove outdated designs. However, older individuals may also opt for tattoo removal for various reasons.

Tattoo Color and Size: The market can also be segmented based on the color and size of tattoos. Different technologies may be more effective in removing certain colors or sizes of tattoos, so targeting specific segments based on these factors can be relevant.

Consumer Preferences: Market segmentation can also be based on consumer preferences, such as the preference for non-invasive methods, natural or organic tattoo removal solutions, or the demand for quick and efficient removal techniques.

