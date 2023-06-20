Innovative Program Takes Students, Grads and Pros to Kenya for Comprehensive Study Tour and “Focus on Africa” Seminar
August 2023 study tour offers unique learning opportunities in public health, media, technology, education, transportation, etc. Kenya Music Festival - a bonus!GREEN CREEK TOWNSHIP, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Co-operative University of Kenya (CUK) and The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Educational Fund, Inc. (ACREF) have announced plans for a comprehensive two-week cross cultural, intergenerational summer study tour hosted on the CUK campus in the upscale Nairobi suburb of Karen.
The program runs from August 10th to August 25th, 2023. Registration is limited – program fee discounts are available.
It is anticipated that participants will include U.S. and East Africa based undergraduates, graduate students, mid-career professionals and recent retirees – all sharing and learning from each other.
The one of a kind program offers exposure to leaders in Kenya’s public health, media, technology, education, transportation, energy, cultural and political sectors.
Program Summary:
When: August 10th to August 25th, 2023
Where: The Co-operative Retreat and Conference Center at the Co-operative University of Kenya
Instructors:
Dr. Denis Kamau Muthoni - Senior Lecturer of Supply Chain Management, The Co-operative University of Kenya (CUK)
Melvin H. Cox – Lecturer, Merrill College, University of California, Santa Cruz (1) - President, The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc.
Program Design:
Roseanne Kinyua – EDU Africa
Tour Highlights:
• Nairobi National Park
• The David Sheeldrick Wildlife Trust – Elephant Orphanage
• The AFEW Giraffe Center
• Bomas of Kenya
• World Health Organization, Kenya
• The Aga Khan University Hospital
• AllAfrica.com
• 95th Annual Kenya Music Festival
• Kenya Ports Authority
• Bamburi Cement
• Mombasa Marine National Park
• Haller Park
• Fort Jesus Musuem
• Mombasa Old Town
• M-KOPA Solar
• Lake Naivasha
• Geothermal Development Company
• The Green Belt Movement
Guest Lectures:
• Public Health
• Media, Technology and Education
• Transportation and Tourism
• Energy
• Culture in Education – Dr. Emily Achieng’ Akuno, The Technical University of Kenya
Full Program Details are downloadable from:
https://www.africanconnections.com/Docs/FOA_GlobalSeminar_2023_Overview.pdf
Online Registration is available at:
https://tinyurl.com/766zj428
Application Deadline: Friday, June 30
Please Note: In Nairobi, the group will be housed at the Co-operative Retreat and Conference Center at CUK. Visits to several of Kenya’s most popular tourist destinations, including the Nairobi National Park, the port city of Mombasa and Lake Naivasha, are included in the itinerary.
A special highlight of the study tour will be a visit to the 95th Annual Kenya Music Festival, held this year at Dedan Kimathi University of Technology in the Central Highlands town of Nyeri – 110 miles north of Nairobi. The Kenya Music Festival is an annual event that identifies and nurtures artistic talents in music, dance and elocution. Conducted under the auspices of the Kenya Ministry of Education, the festival provides opportunities for school pupils and college students to create and showcase artistic and cultural renditions at a national festival.
On August 24, the inaugural Focus on Africa Seminar will be held on the CUK Campus. The theme of the one-day conference is: “Where Do We Go From Here?: Africans and Americans in Tryin’ Times”.
A live feed from the seminar will be streamed worldwide and will herald the official launch of The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Channel - powered by YouTube.
The study tour will include an orientation presented by EDU Africa, a basic Swahili language and intercultural competence workshop, a welcome dinner at The Carnivore (an internationally famous Nairobi eatery) and interactions with local families.
--
The Co-operative University of Kenya
The Co-operative University of Kenya is committed to providing first class education through quality teaching, research, consultancy and community outreach services.
The University is committed to continually improve academic and administrative services by fostering cooperation, innovativeness, professionalism and integrity.
CUK is a public institution that provides education and training with an emphasis on Co-operative development. It provides consultancy and research services to the Co-operative sector and related economies.
--
The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Educational Fund, Inc. (ACREF)
A nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, ACREF was created in direct response to the numerous distortions, half-truths and omissions seen almost daily in the popular media regarding Africa, her people and the African Diaspora.
The organization’s principal mission is to illuminate, to educate and to provide a balanced viewpoint that celebrates genuine achievement and service to humanity.
The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund (ACREF) seeks to train and nurture a new generation of internationally focused "virtual griots" - multimedia historians, journalists, writers, technicians and photographers.
--
EDU Africa
EDU Africa develops and facilitates unique educational programs in Sub-Saharan Africa through faculty-led, school, and individual study abroad programs that are run virtually, in–country, or in a hybrid format. The company customizes academic and non-academic programs across 16 countries in sub-Saharan Africa for schools, colleges and universities from all over the world.
EDU Africa was born in 2003 out of a deep passion for the African continent and this passion for people, the environment and education still holds true. EDU Africa’s goal is to develop and facilitate transformative learning journeys that have a lasting impact on both the visiting participant and the African communities they engage with. The team currently operates from three regional offices in Nairobi, Kenya (for East Africa), Cape Town, South Africa, and Harare, Zimbabwe (for Southern and West Africa)
Video: EDU Africa's Transformative Learning Journeys
https://youtu.be/I-pTWlaZSxQ
###
(1) This study tour is neither sponsored by nor affiliated with the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC).
--
ACREF Communications Team
The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc.
+1 510-326-3522
marketing@africanconnections.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter