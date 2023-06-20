American Bully Dogs Could Be the Best Autism Assistance Dogs for Enhanced Emotional Support & Companionship
American bully dogs may very well be one of the best autism assistance dogs because of their
We are so proud to be able to offer our American bully dogs to families who are dealing with autism.”LOUISIANA, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the remarkable capabilities and unique temperament of American Bully dogs have been recognized, leading them to be among the best autism assistance dogs. With their gentle and intuitive nature, American Bully dogs have shown tremendous potential in providing emotional support and companionship to individuals living with autism.
Autism, a developmental disorder affecting communication and social interaction, can present challenges in navigating daily life in both children and adults. However, research on animal assisted intervention and autism disorder demonstrates that the presence of well-trained assistance dogs can significantly improve the lives of individuals on the autism spectrum. American Bully dogs, with their characteristic loyalty, affection, and adaptability, are suited for this role.
One such dog is Stella, a 7-month American bully pup that was fortunate enough to become a therapy dog. Stella was born and raised in the home of Shane and Morgan Kearley, Manmade Kennels pitbull breeders based in Southern Louisiana. As a pup, Stella was exposed to many sights, smells, sounds, and textures, including interacting with Shane and Morgan's 14 and 16-year-old daughters.
“The American bully dog is an amazing breed that easily passes as one of the best autism assistance dogs. They have these unique abilities to provide comfort and support to those with autism, and they are also great at providing protection,” Says Shane and Morgan Kearley of Manmade Kennels "Our dogs are trained to be aware of their surroundings and to protect their owners if necessary, they are truly a remarkable breed!"
One of the key qualities that make American Bully dogs excellent autism assistance companions is their inherent ability to form deep bonds with their human counterparts. These dogs possess an innate intuition, often exhibiting a remarkable understanding of their owners' emotions and needs. This inbuilt empathy allows them to provide crucial emotional support and a sense of security, helping to alleviate anxiety and stress commonly experienced by individuals with autism.
Furthermore, American Bully dogs exhibit a calm and stable temperament, making them well-suited for assisting individuals on the autism spectrum. Their gentle and patient demeanor helps create a sense of stability and routine, which can be particularly beneficial for individuals who thrive on structure and predictability. These dogs can provide a reliable presence, helping individuals with autism feel more at ease in social situations and navigate unfamiliar environments.
“We believe it is important to expose our puppies to as many new things as possible in the first 8 weeks they are with us before they are shipped to their forever homes”, says Morgan Kearley.
Training plays a crucial role in preparing American Bully dogs to serve as effective autism assistance animals. Manmade Kennels works with a professional K9 dog trainer to teach their dogs specific tasks that bring out the desirable qualities that make them great family dogs, especially for individuals with autism. From guiding individuals away from potential dangers to facilitating communication and promoting social interaction, American Bully dogs can be trained to perform a wide range of tasks that enhance the quality of life for their owners.
“Stella was a natural when we adopted her,” says Kristi, who initially adopted Stella from Shane and Morgan to be a comfort dog for their daughter, Zoey. “Even without prior training, we were amazed at how in tune Stella was with Zoey, and now they are inseparable!.” Every night, Stella sleeps n
The partnership between American Bully dogs and individuals with autism is a testament to the transformative power of the human-animal bond. These autism assistance dogs not only offer practical assistance but also foster companionship, promoting emotional well-being and social development. As more families and individuals recognize the benefits of American Bully dogs as autism assistance companions, the demand for these exceptional animals is growing.
If you or a loved one are seeking autism assistance dogs, consider the unique qualities and capabilities of American Bully dogs. Reach out to reputable American bully breeders like Manmade Kennels or consult with professionals who can guide you in finding the perfect match for your specific needs.
About Manmade Kennels
Manmade Kennels is committed to providing the best possible assistance dogs for families dealing with autism. They are constantly striving to improve their breeding program and to provide the best possible support for their families. "We want to make sure that every family that needs an assistance dog has access to one of our amazing dogs," says Edward Perez, the founder of Manmade Kennels.
