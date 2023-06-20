Shaip Secures Bronze at The American Business Awards for Startup of the Year

Shaip has won the Bronze award in the Startup of the Year category at the 21st Annual American Business Awards for 2nd year in a row.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Shaip,a provider of AI training data solutions, has won Bronze in the 21st Annual American Business Awards, in the category - Startup of the Year (Business Services Industries) (source) The winning nominations are among Shaip’s solution that helps organizations with all aspects of AI training data (i.e., data licensing, collection, transcription, annotation & de-identification) to solve their most demanding AI initiatives enabling smarter, faster, and, better results. We can quickly scale and exceed quality KPIs to help you jump-start your AI Project.Vatsal Ghiya, CEO, Shaip, said, “Winning a Stevie Award again this year is an exceptional honor for our organization as it signifies recognition from industry peers for our relentless dedication to innovation, quality, and customer service. This award is not just a testament to our achievements, but it also underscores the collaborative spirit, hard work, and commitment of every team member.”“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York to celebrate with them,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at https://stevieawards.com/aba/company-organization-awards-1 About the StevieAwardsStevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.stevieAwards.com About ShaipHeadquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Shaip is a fully managed data platform designed for companies looking to solve their most demanding AI challenges enabling smarter, faster, and better results. Shaip supports all aspects of AI training data from data collection, licensing, labeling, transcribing, and de-identifying by seamlessly scaling our people, platform, & processes to help companies develop their AI and ML models. To learn how to make your data science team and leaders’ life easier, visit us at www.shaip.com