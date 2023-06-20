The Peruvian film Gloria del Pacifico is screened in Los Angeles, California
An Epic Movie that shows Peruvian Heroes sacrifies
"I have sacred duties to fulfill and will satisfy them until the last cartridge is fired".”MONTEREY PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- About the Event
— Peruvian Coronel Francisco Bolognesi
The projection of the Peruvian blockbuster Gloria del Pacífico in the city of Los Angeles will take place as follows:
• June 24 at 5:00 pm at the Van Nuys Financial Center Auditorium located at 14545 Victory Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91411 (free parking)
• June 25 at 10:00 am at the Barnsdall Theater located at 4814 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 (free parking)
The director and producer, Juan Carlos Oganes Oblitas, and the first actor Reynaldo Arenas Horna will attend the projections. The film hopes to capture the attention and demand of the Hispanic communities interested in cinematographic art and the history of Peru.
On June 22 at 2:30 pm, a press conference will be held at the offices of Prom Peru located at 1801 Century Park East, Suite 1450, Los Angeles, CA 90067.
About the Movie
Gloria del Pacífico (2014) is an epic historical film, considered a blockbuster and the first of a trilogy. The story narrates the battles between Tacna (Alto de la Alianza) and Arica, both part of the War of the Pacific (1879-1884). This story shows the challenges and difficulties the heroes suffered before their deaths.
This film took 30 months of shooting, 18 months of editing, and post-production. Great actors take part in the movie, such as Reynaldo Arenas, Carlos Vértiz, Gustavo Mac Lennan, Lilian Nieto, Pold Gastello, Juan Manuel Ochoa, and Paloma Yerovi.
Inti Alliance - Tickets Sale
https://tinyurl.com/GloriaDelPacifico
Movie Trailer 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=atimcSKKJxU
Movie Trailer 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uRF_jf-960w
Gloria del Pacífico Website
https://www.gloriadelpacifico.com/
About the Organizer
Inti Alliance Inc, a 501c3 non-profit organization registered in California, organizes the event. Inti Alliance was established in 2016 by a group of Peruvians in Los Angeles County. This organization holds various events to raise funds for its two lines of action: Help for those most in need and Job training to improve the efficiency of the most humble workers.
Inti Alliance Inc
153 Casuda Canyon Drive, Unit B
Monterey Park, CA 91754
Contact Person:
Frederick Murga
Phone (626) 712-6422
Mail treasurer@intialliance.org
Frederick O Murga
Inti Alliance Inc
+1 6267126422
