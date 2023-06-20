The Home Depot Foundation and Wesco International Receive Chicagoland Habitat Hero Awards

Guests from The Home Depot enjoy the Habitat Hero Award Dinner held June 15 at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. The Home Depot Foundation & Wesco International were honored, recognizing decades of leadership & commitment working with Habitat in the Chicago area & beyond.

Anthony Lemma, U.S. Navy Veteran, Regional VP, The Home Depot (R), accepts the 2023 Habitat Hero Award on behalf of The Home Depot Foundation from presenter Chris Griffin, CEO, USG Corporation, during the annual dinner held June 15 at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago.