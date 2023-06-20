ASTON Pasteur Conducts Basic Fire Management Training For All Its Employees
A fire suppression training session was organized on June 15 and 16, 2023, to enhance the safety and vigilance of ASTON Pasteur employees.BANDUNG, JAWA BARAT, INDONESIA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Building a firefighting team within a company is crucial when faced with a fire incident. The officers on duty must be well-prepared and capable of effectively preventing casualties, property damage, and harm to the surrounding environment. Unforeseen circumstances during such emergencies can lead to unpredictable outcomes.
A fire suppression training session was organized on June 15 and 16, 2023, to enhance the safety and vigilance of ASTON Pasteur employees. The objective was to equip all employees with the necessary knowledge and skills to make informed decisions during emergencies. The training commenced with teaching participants how to extinguish fires using wet sacks and progressed to using Carbon Dioxide and Chemical Powder-based APAR (light fire extinguishers).
Muhamad Iskandar, the Chief Security Officer of ASTON Pasteur Hotel, expressed the intention behind conducting this training, stating, "While we hope such incidents never occur, it is vital to provide participants with the expertise, capabilities, and confidence to respond appropriately to fire emergencies. Additionally, they will gain a comprehensive understanding of the emergency equipment available to them."
