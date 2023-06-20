Sistah’s N Wellness to Commemorate National Black Girls Day Off on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, in Hermosa Beach, CA
Black Girls Day Off emphasizes the importance of self-care practices, mental health support, and cultivating self-love within the Black community”REDONDO BEACH , CA, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional African American Women are Invited to Rest, Relax and Rejuvenate with An Afternoon of Play, While Exploring Ways to Improve Physical and Mental Health. Currently Seeking Health, Wellness and Beauty Brands to Join as Vendors and Sponsors.
— Denise Williams
Today, Sistah’s N Wellness, a new social wellness events company, has announced plans to produce its first-ever event to commemorate National Black Girls Day Off.
The Inaugural Black Girls Day Off: Rest, Relax, Rejuvenate event will take place on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, from 9am – 5pm at The Beach House located at 1300 The Strand in Hermosa Beach, California. National Black Girls Day Off will provide a safe space for professional African American women to be social and play, enjoy products and services from TOP health, wellness and beauty brands, while also exploring ways to improve mental and physical health.
Event highlights include mental health panel discussions, healthy cooking demonstrations, beachside yoga, dance, and sound bath sessions. Guests can also take advantage of a host of self-care services from our featured partners (to be announced). Continental breakfast and lunch will also be served.
Sistah's N Wellness, LLC, is founded by Katrina Long, LCSW, Founder of Manifesting M.E. Wellness and Denise M. Williams, LMFT, Founder of Well-Play Counseling & Wellbeing Center, who are proud to curate social-wellness events that provide a safe space for Black women to connect with their community, and prioritize their mental, spiritual, and physical wellness.
“This initiative is grounded in the recognition of the unique challenges and experiences faced by Black girls and women. We understand the impact of systemic racism, gender inequality, and the intersectionality of identities. Black Girls Day Off emphasizes the importance of self-care practices, mental health support, and cultivating self-love within the Black community”, says Williams.
This day serves as a call to action to address the disparities and inequalities that Black girls and women encounter in various aspects of life, including education, healthcare, employment, representation in media and leadership positions.
“By coming together and honoring our well-being, we aim to uplift and empower Black women in their personal and collective journeys”, offers Long.
Tickets for Black Girls Day Off: Rest, Relax and Rejuvenate are $200.00 per person and go on sale July 1, 2023.
Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are currently available. If you are a local community organization, wellness, or beauty brand looking to showcase your products and services, please email sistahsnwellness@gmail.com or go to our website, www.blackgirlsdayoff.com.
