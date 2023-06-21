Eric Douglas Reflects on the Creation and Impact of 'The String' from His 'Hope' Album on Juneteenth
Eric Douglas revisits 'The String' from his 'Hope' album, shedding light on systemic racism and his hope for change.SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed singer-songwriter, Eric Douglas, takes us back to the inspiration behind one of the profound tracks from his 2022 "Hope" album, the song titled "The String". The song resonates strongly on this day, Juneteenth, a day that commemorates the emancipation of African-American slaves in the United States.
Douglas shares that "The String" was born out of a sense of discontentment and reflection on the slow progress towards addressing systemic racism, a sentiment that strongly contradicts the euphoric outpouring of people and music that he experiences during Juneteenth celebrations.
The song, despite being part of an album symbolizing 'Hope', encapsulates the mournful reality of a white man troubled by the lingering systemic racism in society. It yearns for a future without racism, while acknowledging the 'string' of justice that seems elusive in the face of continued injustice.
"The String" features a poignant bridge, in which Douglas directly addresses those who remain blind to the reality of racism and deny their part in it. "I think that's important to say and to keep saying," Douglas remarks, emphasizing the necessity of continuous discourse on the subject.
Douglas recalls the creation of the song, noting that its composition took less than a day. This rapid creative process, however, is in no way indicative of its profound emotional impact. "I'm grateful that the song is out there and that people feel moved by it - and that I continue to be moved by it, too," he said.
Douglas, based in Sacramento, has been a key figure in the music scene since the late 1960s, and a past winner of the Aspen Songwriting Festival. He has previously collaborated with renowned producer Tommy Dunbar on four albums. Beyond his musical endeavors, Douglas is also an accomplished author and the founder of a successful consulting firm in Sacramento.
To listen to the string and the rest of the Hope album, visit spotify.
Tamara Dhanda
Matchbox Marketing
+1 512-774-7302
email us here