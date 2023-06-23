A new book by the hero factory inc explains the complete theory of everything and singularity
EINPresswire.com/ -- The hero factory inc. has published a book titled faith and logic – rational relativity natural laws on amazon.com. The book explains the details around the inner workings of the universe. The book also explains that physics, math, and morals are all the same thing, just different expressions. The formula is rational relativity equals motive (vector times waveform squared) times energy (mass times the universal constant squared.) The standard model of universal dynamics is the predecessor of the standard model of particle physics.
Now that the theory of everything and singularity has been solved, we now understand how blackholes, dark matter, and entanglements fit right into the normal structure of atoms. The solution is based on the theory of rational relativity, which states that all physical laws, including the laws of physics, mathematics, and morals, are based on the same underlying principles.
Physics is graphical motion, math is an numerical expression, and morals & values is psychological expression. Each of these various expressions are represented in the bonding tables. There are six bonding tables. There are five dimensions within the universe which are x-axis, y-axis, z-axis, electromagnetic, and time.
Time and space were created, then years later the known universe was created, which have nothing to do with each other. At the beginning of this known universe, it was a great collection of atoms all perfectly complete, which is to say all the atoms had exactly 120 electrons, 120 protons, and 120 neutrons. They were all perfectly complete, which did not allow light, waves, or human life. It was a perfect complete void. Usually, people think of a void as being nothing, but a void can also be a complete system of units like complete atoms.
Amazon.com book purchase link: https://www.amazon.com/Faith-Logic-Singularity-ebook/dp/B094GN5GKC/ref=sr_1_1?crid=25P7N9B70I9GX&keywords=faith+and+logic+rational+relativity+natural+laws&qid=1687266715&sprefix=faith+and+logic+rational+relativity+natural+laws%2Caps%2C83&sr=8-1
Coming soon:
A podcast titled – “faith and logic” will be starting in a couple of months.
Twelve more books on the subject of faith and logic are coming soon.
Interactive website titled “faithandlogic.com” displaying the faith and logic information.
Steven Mason
