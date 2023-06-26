RedShield Security Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

RedShield CEO Fabian Partigliani

Active Web Application Security provider joins co-sell program to strengthen application security in the cloud and accelerate global go-to-market strategy

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RedShield Security today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organisation.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides RedShield with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and ensures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

Participation in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program further validates the integration of RedShield’s Active Web Application Security solution with AWS. RedShield’s solution seamlessly integrates with AWS, allows enterprises to ensure compliance with cybersecurity regulations, and helps eliminate risk of web application vulnerabilities. Highlights of the RedShield solution include:

1. A warranty that the claimed risk reduction is achieved

2. Expert teams and processes managing security tools to meet change control and compliance requirements

3. Vulnerability remediation without the need for software developers and access to source code eg. RedShield’s “No touch” MFA shield

“Our inclusion in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a testament to RedShield's commitment to bolstering web application security for enterprises globally,” said Fabian Partigliani, CEO of RedShield. “Bringing together AWS's world-class cloud services and RedShield's innovative Active Web Application Security, we aim to empower businesses to strengthen their cybersecurity posture, streamline compliance processes, and focus their resources where they matter most."

RedShield on AWS supports consistent risk management, providing complete coverage of web applications and minimizing application downtime due to vulnerabilities. RedShield provides seamless integration with AWS to ensure comprehensive, robust protection of web applications.

RedShield's solutions integrate with AWS, empowering businesses to safeguard, manage, and optimize their web applications more easily and confidently. You can find and procure RedShield solutions in AWS Marketplace.



About RedShield

RedShield is a specialist web application cybersecurity company that revolutionizes vulnerability management by enabling organizations to fix vulnerabilities and significantly diminish cyber risk. RedShield solution accomplishes this in days, not months, and at a fraction of the cost compared to in-house efforts and without the need for development teams and access to code, even for legacy applications. For more information visit our website, LinkedIn and Twitter pages:

