New radar addresses falls concerns amongst older population
A revolutionary new radar is helping older Australians age at home. With real time fall alerts, it prevents long lie fall situations. Integrates seamlessly.
Careteq (ASX:CTQ)MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As we know, more seniors are choosing to stay independent and in their homes for longer. However, falls are Australia’s number 1 cause of injury hospitalisation and death (77% of injury hospitalisations and 71% of injury deaths)(1). In addition, lying on the floor for more than an hour is strongly correlated with serious injuries, admission to hospital and subsequent moves into long term residential aged care(2).
These statistics underscore the pressing need for innovative solutions to help prevent falls and their potentially devastating consequences.
Sofihub, a leading brand of innovative assistive technologies, is proud to announce the official launch of TEQ-FallsAlert, an advanced fall detection radar system specifically designed to enhance the safety and well-being of older Australians. This revolutionary product now available in the Australian market, aims to address the rising concern of falls among the older population and provide an effective solution to mitigate the associated risks.
For June the benefits are clear, she says "The peace of mind the TEQ-FallsAlert provides is invaluable for my 86-year old husband and me. Even when I'm out, I know I'm just a text message away if he happens to fall. It gives us both a profound sense of security, knowing help is readily available. And if, for any reason, I happen to miss the message, the added comfort comes from knowing that six other trusted individuals will also receive the notification."
TEQ-FallsAlert leverages radar technology to detect falls and promptly alert friends or family members, ensuring swift assistance and reducing the risk of long lie falls. The device is specifically engineered to be user friendly and seamlessly integrate into daily life, providing peace of mind for both older Australians and their families.
The key features and benefits of the TEQ-FallsAlert include:
1. Advanced Fall Detection: TEQ-FallsAlert accurately detects falls from standing, seated and lying down positions.
2. Real-Time Alerts: The device sends immediate alerts to designated contacts, such as family members or caregivers, allowing for prompt assistance in the event of a fall.
3. Long Lie Fall Prevention: By detecting falls and facilitating timely intervention, TEQ-FallsAlert helps prevent the complications associated with long lie falls including serious injury, hospitalisation, and a move into residential aged care.
4. Seamless integration: TEQ-FallsAlert seamlessly integrates into the daily routine of older Australians, requiring no wearable devices or additional user actions. Its non-intrusive design ensures maximum comfort and ease of use.
“As a company committed to developing innovative solutions that improve the lives of older Australians, we are thrilled to introduce the TEQ-FallsAlert to the Australian market,” said Mark Simari, Executive Chairman of Sofihub’s parent company Careteq. “By addressing the critical issue of falls in the elderly population, we aim to provide a reliable and efficient means of fall detection that enhances safety, reduces the risk of long lie falls, and promotes independent and dignified living.”
TEQ-FallsAlert is now available for purchase through Sofihub’s online store at https://shop.sofihub.com/. For more information on the product and its features, please visit the official TEQ-FallsAlert product page https://shop.sofihub.com/products/teq-fallsalert
References:
1. Australian Institute of Health and Welfare https://www.aihw.gov.au/reports/injury/falls-in-older-australians-2019-20-hospitalisation/contents/summary
2. https://www.bmj.com/content/337/bmj.a2227
Samantha Thompson
Careteq
+61 400888845
samantha.thompson@careteq.com.au
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram