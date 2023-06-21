GuaranTV Launches Innovative App for Personalized Movie and Show Recommendations
GuaranTV revolutionizes the way people discover movies and TV shows by connecting them with trusted friends and family.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GuaranTV, a new entertainment app, is proud to announce its official launch. The app is designed to revolutionize the way people discover movies and TV shows by connecting them with trusted friends and family.
— John Sexton, Co-Founder of GuaranTV
GuaranTV’s mission is to help people search less and watch more by using cutting-edge technology to curate and recommend movies and TV shows given by their trusted network.
“At GuaranTV, we are dedicated to providing an enjoyable and engaging experience for our users,” said John Sexton, Co-Founder of GuaranTV. “We understand the frustration of scrolling through endless options and struggling to find something to watch. Our app aims to solve this problem by providing personalized recommendations from people you trust.”
GuaranTV’s user-friendly interface allows users to easily create a watchlist, guarantee movies and shows, and receive recommendations from friends and family members.
GuaranTV is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store. Users can create a free account and start receiving personalized recommendations from their personal network right away.
“We invite anyone who shares our passion for top-notch recommendations and a great viewing experience to join us on this exciting journey,” said Andrew West, Co-Founder of GuaranTV. “Together, we can transform the way people discover and watch movies and shows.”
For more information, please visit the GuaranTV website at https://guarantv.com .
About GuaranTV: GuaranTV is an entertainment app that provides personalized movie and TV show recommendations based on users’ personal networks to help users search less and watch more. The company is based in New York, NY, and is dedicated to providing an enjoyable and engaging experience for its users.
Contact: John Sexton - john@guarantv.com
John Sexton
GuaranTV LLC
