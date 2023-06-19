Assisted Living Re-envisioned

Design helps to bring in residents, healthcare providers, and community leaders.” — Connie Wittich

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES , June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The open house for the senior living community, Aspen Ridge Residences of Lehi, will occur on June 21st from 2-3 PM at 564 West Main Street, Lehi, UT 84003. Metropolitan Studio is excited to showcase the newly renovated and updated interior spaces to the public in partnership with Advanced Health Care.

Metropolitan Studio focuses on bringing hospitality design to senior living. The interior design affects the entire community. It is the structure and foundation of the physical space and draws in the people who will occupy it. It is the one constant that helps to bring in residents, healthcare providers, and community leaders, and it can make or break the entire atmosphere of a place.

A happy environment leads to happy community leaders, happy residents, and happy visiting family members. The community will cater to residents’ mental and physical needs. Residents can continue partaking in their hobbies, participating in social interaction, and sustaining life enjoyment.

The lobby will bring an elevated yet homely feel to the community. The calming colors and patterns of the furniture bring balance to the lively yet elegant flowery patterned carpet. The expansive windows allow soft natural light to shine through amongst comfortable and cozy seating areas in front of the fireplace.

There are multiple public spaces for residents to play interactive games like cards, chess, or solve puzzles. The inviting lounge areas provide ample opportunities for residents to interact and meet like-minded individuals or to host their visiting loved ones. The fire pit is situated at the heart of the assisted living facility for residents to soak in the sunshine or make s’mores at night and stargaze.