TeamBest Global and Best Cyclotron Systems (a TeamBest Global company) to Exhibit at 2023 SNMMI Annual Meeting

TBG companies products/technologies are used in several thousand medical centers globally.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TeamBest Global (TBG) and Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc. (a TeamBest Global company) will be exhibiting at the 2023 SNMMI (Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging) Annual Meeting and IASNM (Indo American Society of Nuclear Medicine Annual Meeting) in Chicago, Illinois from June 24-27, 2023.
Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran, President and Founder of TBG Companies and the Best Cure Foundation, will give a presentation entitled “The Future of Theranostics” at the IASNM 2023 Award Ceremony and Annual Dinner.
TBG and Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc. (BCSI) will present a range of Cyclotrons, from 1 MeV to 400 MeV iRCMS—ion Rapid Cycling Medical Synchrotron for Theranostics, Radioisotope Production, Proton to Carbon Heavy Ion Therapy and for Future of Imaging. There is a growing demand globally for cyclotrons/rapid cycling medical synchrotrons up to 400 MeV for Research/Production of Radioisotopes and Particle Therapy. TBG and BCSI plan to grow their current manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Canada and establish additional manufacturing facilities in the U.S. in order to meet this demand.
TBG and BCSI will have access to multiple Cyclotrons ranging from 7.5 MeV to 70 MeV Cyclotron for production of an even wider range of Radioisotopes in 2024. This is very exciting to engage proactively for research, diagnosis and therapy.
TBG and BCSI will have on display, all of their technologies for cancer diagnosis/treatment. A large number of TBG and BCSI staff/advisors/consultants will be on hand during exhibit hours at SNMMI 2023, June 24-27, 2023 to answer any questions and provide additional information.
"TBG companies' products/technologies are used in several thousand medical centers globally and have been the pioneers and inventors of many of the technologies/treatment modalities used in radiation therapy and cardiovascular diseases for more than seven decades," states Dr. Suthanthiran.
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as Team Best Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients around the world,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
