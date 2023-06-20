Linshom Medical Launches Clinical Study at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
EINPresswire.com/ -- The study, “Advanced Prediction of Respiratory Depression Episodes with Linshom Continuous Predictive Respiratory Monitoring (CPRM)” began patient enrollment in March, 2023 and has enrolled over 90 patients; more than half of the enrollment target for phase one of the study.
“This study intends to prove Linshom Medical’s ability for early detection of patient respiratory decline”, said Richard Hughen, CEO. “Current standard of care and technology provide warnings after the patient is in trouble. If we get in front of this with predictive capability, we should be able to avoid costly rapid response activation, rescue events and ICU transfers”.
“If this study demonstrates the predictive capability of the Linshom system, it could give health care providers more time to intervene before a crisis develops”, according to Richard Urman, MD, MBA, the principal investigator of the study.
The study is funded by a $2.4 million-dollar SBIR grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI).
Details on the study can be found at the National Institutes of Health website: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05804175
Linshom is currently raising a Series A Preferred round of investment. Interested parties should contact info@LinshomForLife.com to learn more.
#Respiratory Depression, #Anesthesiology, #Respiratory, #Monitoring, #Research, #NIH, #NHLBI, #SBIR, #Linshom, #LinshomMedical, #Medical, #OSUWexMed, #OSUCOM, #OSU
About Linshom Medical, Inc.
Linshom (“to breathe”) Medical is first to deliver an operating room (OR) quality respiratory profile to the patient bedside or home for continuous, predictive respiratory monitoring (CPRM). Our patented and FDA cleared sensor provides a predictive (vs. responsive) respiratory profile including Respiratory Rate (RR), relative Tidal Volume (rTV) and Seconds Since Last Breath (SSLB) that are all delivered continuously and in real time. Our mission is to eliminate the morbidity, mortality and cost due to unrecognized respiratory compromise in healthcare. For more information, visit www.LinshomForLife.com or write to info@LinshomForLife.com.
Richard Hughen
“This study intends to prove Linshom Medical’s ability for early detection of patient respiratory decline”, said Richard Hughen, CEO. “Current standard of care and technology provide warnings after the patient is in trouble. If we get in front of this with predictive capability, we should be able to avoid costly rapid response activation, rescue events and ICU transfers”.
“If this study demonstrates the predictive capability of the Linshom system, it could give health care providers more time to intervene before a crisis develops”, according to Richard Urman, MD, MBA, the principal investigator of the study.
The study is funded by a $2.4 million-dollar SBIR grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI).
Details on the study can be found at the National Institutes of Health website: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05804175
Linshom is currently raising a Series A Preferred round of investment. Interested parties should contact info@LinshomForLife.com to learn more.
#Respiratory Depression, #Anesthesiology, #Respiratory, #Monitoring, #Research, #NIH, #NHLBI, #SBIR, #Linshom, #LinshomMedical, #Medical, #OSUWexMed, #OSUCOM, #OSU
About Linshom Medical, Inc.
Linshom (“to breathe”) Medical is first to deliver an operating room (OR) quality respiratory profile to the patient bedside or home for continuous, predictive respiratory monitoring (CPRM). Our patented and FDA cleared sensor provides a predictive (vs. responsive) respiratory profile including Respiratory Rate (RR), relative Tidal Volume (rTV) and Seconds Since Last Breath (SSLB) that are all delivered continuously and in real time. Our mission is to eliminate the morbidity, mortality and cost due to unrecognized respiratory compromise in healthcare. For more information, visit www.LinshomForLife.com or write to info@LinshomForLife.com.
Richard Hughen
Linshom Medical, Inc.
rhughen@linshomforlife.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn