Tech Target Virtual Range & Expert Corey Jones Launch Revolutionary Home Defense Mastery Class with Simulated Scenarios
Immersive simulated scenarios for comprehensive home defense. Join Tech Target Virtual Range & Corey Jones in the groundbreaking Home Defense Mastery Classes.WILLIAMSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech Target Virtual Range Partners with Expert Corey Jones to Launch Groundbreaking Home Defense Mastery Classes, the First Comprehensive Program Utilizing Simulated Scenarios.
Tech Target Virtual Range, is excited to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Corey Jones. Together, they are introducing a revolutionary series of Home Defense Mastery Classes, setting a new standard in home defense education. This program is the first of its kind to offer a comprehensive curriculum enhanced by immersive simulated scenarios.
Corey Jones, brings his wealth of knowledge and expertise to the forefront of these cutting-edge classes. With years of experience and a passion for empowering individuals, Corey has become a trusted figure in the industry, offering invaluable insights into home defense strategies and effective protection measures.
The Home Defense Mastery Classes offered by Tech Target Virtual Range are designed to equip individuals with essential defense skills and ensure the safety of their homes and loved ones. What sets this program apart is its groundbreaking use of immersive simulated scenarios. Participants will experience realistic home invasion situations in a controlled environment, providing them with practical experience in high-stress scenarios.
Moreover, Corey will delve into the intricacies of personal security laws and regulations, ensuring participants have a comprehensive understanding of their rights and responsibilities as homeowners. His guidance will navigate the legal complexities, enabling participants to stay compliant with local regulations and reinforce responsible home defense practices.
"We are proud to introduce the Home Defense Mastery Classes, the first comprehensive program of its kind that integrates immersive simulated scenarios," said Charlene Jackson, Co-Owner of Tech Target Virtual Range. "With Corey Jones as our expert instructor, we are confident that participants will gain invaluable practical experience and knowledge to protect their homes effectively."
Corey Jones, the founder of SafetyMan, website, www.safetyman.co has dedicated his career to empowering individuals with practical self-defense skills.
About Tech Target Virtual Range:
Tech Target Virtual Range is a provider of cutting-edge training solutions for self-defense enthusiasts. With a commitment to innovation, safety, and comprehensive education, Tech Target Virtual Range aims to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to protect themselves and their loved ones.
Through Tech Target Virtual Range website www.techtargetvirtualrange.com, enrollment for the Home Defense Mastery Classes, featuring Corey Jones as the expert instructor, classes begin Saturday, July 15, 2023. To reserve your spot and embark on a transformative home defense journey, visit www.techtargetvirtualrange.com.
