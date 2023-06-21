Open Letter to Members of Parliament & Leaders of Canadian Federal & Provincial Government from Krishnan Suthanthiran
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What fantastic news—last Friday, June 16th, 2023—Canada’s population reached a milestone of 40 million. This is due to the remarkable and very SMART National Policy of Canada for increasing immigration by offering skilled professionals, scientists, engineers, and medical professionals for work, immigration visas. In Canada, new immigrants contribute significantly to innovation, job creation/multiplier, and the economy, while promoting cultural diversity and supporting an increasing tax base which helps to manage Canada’s aging population.
Coming to Canada as a graduate student at Carleton University in September of 1969, Dr. Suthanthiran subsequently became a Landed Immigrant in 1970. After graduating with a Master’s Degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering in early 1971, Dr. Suthanthiran could not find suitable employment, spurring him to look to the U.S. as an alternative place for employment. Moving to the Washington DC area in the summer of 1972, Dr. Suthanthiran has become successful through his TeamBest Global companies.
Persons aged 65 and over in Canada represent 19% of the total population.[1] To keep the economy healthy, Canada needs an infusion of immigration for continued economic development and growth.[2]
Over the next series of press releases and an upcoming movie on his life experience in Canada, Dr. Suthanthiran plans to detail Canada’s Anti-Business Government Policies in Non-French Speaking Provinces, Racism in the Government, and their low economic productivity, highlighted by regressive labor policies. The Canadian government continues to dissuade companies from investing in their country, and forcing them to move overseas to China, India and down south to the USA and Mexico.
Canada has abundant natural resources and the potential for Canada really is unlimited, which is why Dr. Suthanthiran has invested over 100 million USD in the country’s economy, contributed significantly to endowed chairs and equipment needs for Carleton University, Ottawa and currently employs more than 200 Canadians in high tech fields.
However, Canadian politicians, for more than half a century, seem to lack a far-reaching vision for the future of their country, leaving Canadian citizens divided in their loyalties. Both the Liberal and Conservative Parties have disenfranchised their voters, with less than a third of Canadians supporting either party. Support for traditional opposition parties, such as the NDP, seems to be stagnant in recent years with other parties sharing the balance of Canadian public support.
While Canada is a fascinating country with huge potential, immeasurable beauty, and unique social benefits, conducting business in Canada has become a challenge in itself.
References:
1. Statistics Canada website, https://www.statcan.gc.ca/en/subjects-start/older_adults_and_population_aging.
2. Royal Bank of Canada Website, https://thoughtleadership.rbc.com/proof-point-canadas-labour-shortages-will-outlive-a-recession/#:~:text=A%20severe%20labour%20squeeze%20is,return%20as%20Canada's%20population%20ages.
Krishnan Suthanthiran - President & Founder
TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation
