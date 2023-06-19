The Old Violin Shop Strikes a Chord of Excitement with the Grand Opening of its New Store in Davie, FL

The Old Violin Shop Violins and Violas Our Team

The store combines timeless elegance with modern craftsmanship, showcasing a breathtaking collection of violins, violas, cellos bows and accessories.

At The Old Violin Shop, our mission is to support music education and elevate the importance of music in society, recognizing its role in personal fulfillment and success.” — Sheila Rockley

DAVIE, FL, USA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading orchestral instruments and accessories provider, The Old Violin Shop, is delighted to announce the highly anticipated opening of its new store in Davie, FL. This expansion represents a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its reach and cater to the needs of musicians and music enthusiasts in the area.

Nestled in a prime location, the Davie store offers a welcoming atmosphere infused with the enchanting ambiance reminiscent of old-world Europe. The store's decor pays homage to Italy's rich heritage and instrument craftsmanship, ensuring customers are immersed in a truly captivating and unique experience.

Visitors to the Davie store can look forward to browsing through an extensive range of top-notch instruments, accessories, and distinctive music-themed gifts. The Old Violin Shop places great emphasis on craftsmanship and quality, wholeheartedly committed to equipping musicians with the finest tools to excel in their artistic endeavors.

At The Old Violin Shop, customers can expect a diverse selection of meticulously handcrafted instruments, including violins, violas, fiddles, cellos, and basses. Each instrument is meticulously fashioned by talented artisans with utmost precision and care. In addition to instrument sales, the store offers instrument rentals, professional lessons, and exceptional repair and restoration services. Alternatively, customers have the opportunity to collaborate with our skilled luthiers to co-create an instrument that truly captures and reflects their unique artistic vision.

The Old Violin Shop takes great pride in its unwavering dedication to supporting non-profit music education initiatives across the United States. By establishing the Davie store, the company seeks to extend its support to local music programs, fostering the growth and development of aspiring musicians within the community.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the unparalleled experience of The Old Violin Shop to Davie," shared Sheila, co-owner of The Old Violin Shop. "With our extensive collection of instruments, accessories, and gifts, coupled with our unwavering commitment to customer service and support for music education, we eagerly anticipate becoming a hub for musicians in the area, contributing to the vibrant music scene of South Florida."

To commemorate the grand opening, The Old Violin Shop will host a series of special events, exclusive offers, and promotions. Customers can expect enticing discounts and opportunities to witness the exquisite craftsmanship behind each instrument. Conveniently, purchases can be made in-store or online, with the added perk of free shipping for online orders or delivery for our local customers.

For more detailed information about The Old Violin Shop, its products, and services, please visit www.theoldviolinshop.com. Stay up to date with the latest news and updates by following The Old Violin Shop on Facebook and Instagram.

About The Old Violin Shop:

The Old Violin Shop is a renowned destination for exceptional orchestral instruments, accessories, and unique music-themed gifts. Boasting a rich family history dating back to 1946, this establishment is committed to providing musicians with high-quality instruments, expert services, and support for music education initiatives across the United States. In addition to The Old Violin Shop, the company also owns Stravari Fine Orchestral Instruments, which maintains offices in both the United States and Italy.

Media Contact:

Sheila Rockley, PhD

Owner

sales@stravari.com

954-405-0165