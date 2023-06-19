Essential Lifestyle Practices to Help Parents Heal Their Daughters

The method outlined in this book offers new hope to those who have given up on psychiatry and on the traditional mental health care system. Dr. Cheryl L. Green is a lifestyle psychiatrist based in Southern California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheryl L. Green, M.D., provides parents with information, inspiration and exercises to empower them to address the mental health needs of their teenage daughters in her critically important new book, Heal Your Daughter: How Lifestyle Psychiatry Can Save Her from Depression, Cutting, and Suicidal Thoughts.

“Depression and suicide attempts, let alone suicidal thoughts, are at an all-time high in the United States and around the world,” Dr. Green writes in her book’s introduction.

She goes on to share data cited by the CDC that reveals a dramatic increase in suspected suicide attempts in adolescents ages 12-17 during the pandemic.

“Our teens have been experiencing grave problems in their mental health for over a decade, and the recent pandemic greatly deepened what was already a crisis,” Dr. Green said, adding that she has witnessed the declining mental health of teenage girls firsthand at the medical university where she teaches and in her own private practice.

In Heal Your Daughter, Dr. Green addresses the unique stress factors impacting teenage girls and gives parents or other caregivers six concrete ways to help their daughters develop health-promoting, depression-reversing habits.

She begins by explaining the new field of lifestyle psychiatry, and provides state of the art, evidence-based information and guidance related to six lifestyle domains: nutrition, detoxification, exercise, sleep, emotional connectedness, and stress reduction.

“The good news is that healing, even from the worst disasters of childhood and early adolescence, is possible,” Dr. Green said. “The early traumas that life inflicts need not be ‘managed’ with ever-escalating doses of psychiatric medications; I believe that they actually can be healed — completely or almost completely healed. There is every reason for hope.”

Dr. Green explains that the method outlined in her book can be used in conjunction with traditional therapies or as a standalone treatment. The method doesn’t require a diagnosis. It is drug-free and affordable. And perhaps most importantly, it offers new hope to those who have given up on psychiatry and on the traditional mental health care system.

“Teen girls with depression are often overwhelmed, and are unable to help themselves,” Dr. Green added. “But you, the caregiver, can help them take tiny steps in the six domains described in the book. The more tiny steps taken, the closer teen girls can come to reclaiming the foundations of their physical and mental health.”

Ultimately, Heal Your Daughter and its companion book, The Heal Your Daughter Workbook, aim to make important new contributions to society’s collective understanding and support of today’s girls.

About the Author

Dr. Cheryl L. Green is a lifestyle psychiatrist based in Southern California. She works part time at the Loma Linda University School of Medicine, and part time in her own private practice based in the greater Los Angeles area. She holds degrees from Harvard University (A.B.), Princeton University (Ph.D.) and Stanford University School of Medicine (M.D.). She is board certified in Psychiatry, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and Lifestyle Medicine. Her passion is inspiring others to achieve vibrant physical and mental health. She can be found online on her website, www.CherylLGreenMD.com.

Heal Your Daughter: How Lifestyle Psychiatry Can Save Her from Depression, Cutting, and Suicidal Thoughts

The Heal Your Daughter Workbook: Six Weeks to Feeling Good with Lifestyle Psychiatry

