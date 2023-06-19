Staffing Agency in Goodyear Celebrates Twelve Years Anniversary
LaborMax Staffing, a staffing agency in Goodyear, celebrating its 12-years anniversary, according to district manager, David Wade
We plan to reach many more years of quality business for companies and workers all over Goodyear and surrounding areas”GOODYEAR, ARIZONA, USA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Goodyear LaborMax Staffing office is celebrating its 12-years anniversary this month, according to district manager David Wade.
The LaborMax Staffing opened in February 1, 2011, and has since provided businesses and job seekers with temporary and full-time staffing solutions in a variety of fields, including light industrial, professional, technical, and data entry jobs in Goodyear and surrounding areas.
“The people and businesses of Goodyear have made this last twelve years great,” said David Wade, district manager of LaborMax Staffing - Goodyear. “We have enjoyed helping local businesses and job seekers with all their staffing needs, and we look forward to many more successful years.”
For the past twelve years, the Goodyear staffing company, that provides much-needed staffing and job opportunity to the public, has accomplished it all. Their hard work has been accomplished by not only the company LaborMax Staffing - Goodyear but because of its team’s immense amount of experience, doing quality service for all their clientele and workers.
The LaborMAX Staffing franchise was founded in 2002. The company began with one office in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has since grown to more than 105 branches in 31 states nationwide. LaborMAX has partners all over the country. Each entity focuses on specific industries that drive the local market. They know where the best people are, they understand the area and can deploy an on-demand staff from a local office. When someone partner with LaborMAX, they will have all the advantages of working with a large company, but without the red tape.
“We plan to reach many more years of quality business for companies and workers all over Goodyear and surrounding areas,” Wade said. “Our love for the industry extends beyond just staffing… it’s also about building long-lasting relationships with our clients and workers.”
For more information regarding LaborMax Staffing in Goodyear, please visit labormax.net or call (623) 377-7782. Company and the public can also visit LaborMax Staffing's location at 237 N Litchfield Rd B8, Goodyear, AZ 85338.
