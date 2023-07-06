John Scher, Acclaimed Concert Promoter, Says Despite Ticket Price Transparency, Fans are Still Overpaying for Events

John Scher

While praising President Biden's stance on ticket pricing transparency, John Scher emphasizes the need for further action regarding high ticket prices.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- John Scher, a renowned concert promoter and entertainment CEO, agrees with President Joe Biden's perspective on ticket pricing transparency for concerts and other entertainment events. Yet, he asserts that more attention should be given to the fundamental problem of exorbitant ticket prices for fans. Live Nation and its ticket-selling division, Ticketmaster, recently have committed to display the total cost of tickets, including fees, to customers upfront, states The Hollywood Reporter. This development follows President Biden's invitation to private sector companies to the White House as part of his efforts to address "junk fees," wherein he has urged federal agencies, Congress, and private companies to reduce such costs, added the news outlet. The Reporter says SeatGeek, a participant in the meeting, which caters to both the primary and secondary ticketing market, has also pledged to introduce features in the upcoming summer that will enhance customers' ability to view the total price of tickets.

“I congratulate the President for endorsing the idea of ticket pricing transparency for concerts, sporting events, and other entertainment events. However, the President and most government officials simply have not understood the underlying tragedy that exists for the average fan not being able to afford the outrageous face price for these events. In just the past few years, concert prices have escalated well over 100% for shows and events. The average person, while paying what have become crazy prices for superstar concerts and sporting events, has vastly limited the number of events one can afford,” explains Scher.

According to Scher, service charges are primarily managed by ticket companies. Still, their implementation requires agreement from both the artists and, in the case of Ticketmaster and Live Nation, their parent company. The New York Times reports President Biden has called on Congress to address excessive fees and emphasized the need for a "junk fee prevention act," targeting various excessive costs, including online ticket fees for concerts and sporting events. Scher adds that artists have complete control over the face value of tickets but often little control over the excessive service charges. As mentioned in the Times, President Biden has urged Congress to lower substantial service fees imposed by companies like Ticketmaster, which can significantly increase the cost of a family's outing.

“While the President's announcement is a good step in the right direction, the facts are that Live Nation and Ticketmaster are an unbridled monopoly that has changed the face of the concert business. They control nearly every aspect of this once-thriving business with few challengers, and the fans pay for it,” Scher concludes.

