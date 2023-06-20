HTEC Hosts Ground-Breaking Ceremony for its Low-Carbon Hydrogen Production Facility in Burnaby
Facility will address urgent hydrogen supply needs in British ColumbiaVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTEC, Canada’s leading clean hydrogen solutions company, today held a ground-breaking ceremony for its 2-tonne-per-day green hydrogen production and liquid transfer facility at 6120 Trapp Avenue in Burnaby, BC.
HTEC’s facility, to be located on land zoned as heavy industrial, will be able to produce 1-tonne of low-carbon hydrogen every day, via electrolysis. The electrolyser will be powered through BC Hydro’s grid, with over 98% of the power generated in BC coming from clean, renewable sources – the vast majority of which is hydroelectric. A liquid hydrogen transfer system, receiving and gasifying delivered liquid hydrogen, will provide an additional 1-tonne-per-day capacity on an as-needed basis. This will be BC’s first at-scale electrolyser plant dedicated to fuelling zero-emission fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and supporting the province’s zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate. The facility is expected to be operational in late 2023.
Currently, hydrogen supply in BC is heavily constrained, and many vehicle manufacturers are holding off deploying more zero-emission FCEVs in the region until more supply is available. The facility will bring capacity expansion sufficient to provide fuel for up to 60 heavy-duty zero-emission trucks or 4,000 zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell passenger cars, which could reduce carbon emissions by up to 11,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.
The project is expected to generate positive economic impacts for the local economy, including the creation and maintenance of 14 jobs in BC, directly related to the building and operation of the plant and through growth in supporting businesses. HTEC has secured funding for the project from both Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and Natural Resources Canada.
“British Columbia boasts the largest hydrogen and fuel cell sector in Canada. The world needs British Columbian innovation to create a cleaner future for generations to come,” says The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan). “To make that future a reality, PacifiCan is supporting innovative companies like HTEC as they scale up their business, create quality jobs and propel a cleaner future.”
“For many years, HTEC has been working to grow hydrogen dispensing and production infrastructure across British Columbia, and Canada, and we are grateful for strong federal, provincial, and municipal support as we build out,” says Colin Armstrong, President and CEO of HTEC. “This project is well aligned with the City of Burnaby’s Climate Action Framework and supports CleanBC GHG emission reduction targets. We hope this facility will help further establish British Columbia as a leader in the country’s decarbonization efforts and lead us toward a thriving hydrogen economy by 2050.”
About HTEC:
HTEC works across the clean hydrogen value chain, developing, integrating and operating clean hydrogen energy solutions in strategic North American markets to enable the transportation sector’s transition to a low-carbon future. The company designs, builds, owns and operates hydrogen fuel production, infrastructure and supply solutions to support the deployment of hydrogen electric light-medium- and heavy-duty transportation.
HTEC: Fueling the Drive to Hydrogen. www.htec.ca
