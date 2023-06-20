Pietro Rosa Group and Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology Sign International Partnership Agreement

(Left to Right) Connecticut's Governor Ned Lamont and Mauro Fioretti, President and CEO of Pietro Rosa Group

PARIS, FRANCE, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today at the Paris Airshow, Connecticut's Governor Ned Lamont announced that Pietro Rosa TBM (PRTBM) and New England Airfoil Products (NEAP) have entered into an international partnership agreement with The Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology (CCAT) to accelerate the adoption of additional key manufacturing technologies within the Pietro Rosa TBM Group. The PRTBM group recognizes CCAT as a world leader in applied technology, with a training center that validates, demonstrates, and assists with the adoption of leading-edge technologies into the workplace. CCAT identifies PRTBM and NEAP as a global technology innovation leader with 135 years of committed excellence serving multiple industry sectors.

This partnership focuses technical experts and complementary resources that are based on four pillars: manufacturing, quality, workforce development and funding. Collaboration on innovative programs for joint projects enhances manufacturing efficiency, promotes significant new industrial technologies to maximize cost efficient enhanced output to support manufacturing needs driving growth in the industry sector.

Mauro Fioretti, President and CEO of the PRTBM Group noted, “Prior to this formal Partnership Agreement the potential for this relationship has already been proven, with the successful collaboration between Third Wave Systems and NEAP, facilitated by CCAT. Connecticut has validated itself to be the prime location for our growth in the defense and civil aerospace sectors. This partnership with CCAT will be a further catalyst for our continued growth.”

“The formation of this partnership comes at a critical time, recognizing the urgent need to accelerate the adoption of smart manufacturing technologies, processes and practices,” said Ron Angelo, President and CEO of CCAT. “Along with a technology focus comes the need to train the existing workforce to fully utilize the capabilities of advancing technologies and the application of stimulus capital to help lessen the financial burden on SMEs.”

This partnership provides the platform to implement these technologies, push the boundaries of innovation and the art of the possible. By working together, PRTBM, NEAP and CCAT will continue to solidify their positions as leaders in their respective fields.

About Pietro Rosa TBM

Pietro Rosa TBM is an international leading manufacturer of compressor airfoils and mission-critical components in the energy, aerospace, oil & gas and marine markets. The group invests heavily in R&D and innovation and has built up its intellectual property in hot forming, machining, and surface finishing technologies through a solid collaboration with universities and research centers globally. Pietro Rosa TBM has plants in Europe and the USA.

Media Contact for PRTBM:

media@pietrorosatbm.com

About CCAT

CCAT, a nonprofit organization founded in 2004 and headquartered in East Hartford, Conn., is a dynamic and innovative applied technology organization that leads regional and national partnerships that assist global industrial companies and the manufacturing supply chain across industry sectors in driving advancements, efficiencies, and the adoption of leading-edge technologies.

Media Contact for CCAT:

Denise Gordon | Marketing & Communication Lead | 860.282.4224

dgordon@ccat.us