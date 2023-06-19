FortySix Venture Capital Announces Investment in Titan Intake’s Seed Round, Supporting Innovation in Health Tech
EINPresswire.com/ -- FortySix Venture Capital LLC, (46VC), a Tulsa-based venture capital firm, is excited to announce its strategic investment in Titan Intake, Inc.’s (Titan) Seed funding round, marking the second investment from their recently launched Kinetic Fund.
Titan Intake, Inc., a Tulsa-based software company, has developed a unique platform designed to automate the process of patient intake and referrals. Unlike the traditional way of sending referrals by fax machine, Titan deploys a full suite of tools that allows capture of incoming referrals, extracting critical information and integrating key data into the electronic medical record and provides a user-friendly platform to close the loop between providers and patients, vastly improving the workflow for clinicians.
“We have known the Titan founders for some time having worked with them on early investments sourced through Oklahoma State University’s (OSU’s) Riata Pre-Seed Fund and we are now very excited to see their progress and be in a position to help with more substantial capital,” said Tracy Poole, 46VC Managing Partner.
“We are excited to have the 46VC team in our investor group as they have been very helpful in our formative stages, from mentorship through providing venture advisors with domain expertise and platform assistance,” said Patrick Bruce, Titan co-founder and CEO. We work very hard every day to improve the patient and provider experience understanding that efficiencies we can help provide at the earliest stages of the relationship will enhance overall patient outcomes.”
The investment will enhance the local economy and promote innovation in the region by allowing the company to continue to grow its presence in Tulsa. “We are excited to see Titan — an OSU affiliated startup – gaining commercial traction and success with a strong venture capital partner in 46VC, supporting the technology-based startup ecosystem in Oklahoma” said Daniel Will, executive director of Cowboy Technologies, which manages OSU’s Riata Pre-Seed Fund. This significant contribution is made possible in part through 46VC’s special partnership with the Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology (OCAST) and leverages OCAST’s recent investment of U.S. Treasury’s SSBCI funds in 46VC’s Kinetic Fund.
About 46VC
46VC is a venture capital fund manager based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. 46VC has a regional strategy to invest in startups and technologies in the heartland region where it has unique access to deal flow and domain expertise. For media inquiries, please contact Tracy Poole, Managing Partner at 918-605-8321 or tpoole@46.capital.
For more information on 46VC please visit the firm’s website at www.46.capital
About Titan Intake
Titan Intake is a Tulsa-based innovation company building software ecosystems to increase the experience and efficiency of the physician-patient relationship by automating the exchange of data from the inception of the intake process. Titan’s system saves time, increases revenue for clinicians and improves overall patient care by transforming the intake and referral process.
For more information on Titan, please visit: www.titanintake.com
