Beechwoods Software joins the Wirepas Ecosystem
Beechwoods Software Inc. is pleased to announce that it has joined the Wirepas ecosystem to support Wirepas Mesh IoT.BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beechwoods Software Inc. is pleased to announce that it has joined the Wirepas ecosystem. Beechwoods Software is a thought leader in IoT with domain knowledge of embedded, resource-constrained devices. Beechwoods’ team of experts provides advanced software solutions and has deployed software on tens of millions of connected devices.
Wirepas is a leading IoT company with a mission to democratize enterprise IoT. It aims to make failure-free connectivity accessible to any enterprise of any size. It makes IoT real through its connectivity software, enabling massive decentralized, scalable, high-density, and long-range network applications. The Wirepas ecosystem consists of more than 200 technology companies that are using Wirepas Mesh IoT connectivity.
“Beechwoods is thrilled to be collaborating closely with Wirepas and with our expertise in embedded software development and systems integration, we are eager to help customers deliver Wirepas Mesh to market faster, said Mike Daulerio, Beechwoods’ VP of Marketing and Business Development.”
“Wirepas is a strong believer in IoT ecosystem plays. The broad expertise of Beechwoods in technologies and products together with their own ecosystem makes for a powerful partnership between our two companies. We are very excited to have Beechwoods as our partner and to helping our joint customers bring their massive-scale IoT products to market faster than ever before’’ said Oula Välipakka, Head of Partner Growth, Wirepas.
About Beechwoods Software Inc.
Beechwoods Software, founded in 2005, is a leading provider of software design solutions and services for technology companies developing embedded, resource-constrained systems and products. Beechwoods has deep know-how in IoT, Edge Computing and Robotics helping to bring innovative and quality software solutions to life. Beechwoods has a multinational team with development in the USA and Taipei, Taiwan. Learn more about Beechwoods, our team and capabilities at www.beechwoods.com.
About Wirepas
Wirepas is a leading IoT company with a mission to democratize enterprise IoT. It aims to make failure-free connectivity accessible to any enterprise of any size. It makes IoT real through its connectivity software enabling massive decentralized, scalable, high-density, and long-range network applications. Its technology lets any enterprise set up and manage its own network autonomously without operators, separate network infrastructure, middlemen or subscriptions - at a fraction of the cost of other alternatives. Wirepas is also the main contributor to the first non-cellular 5G standard, purpose-built for massive IoT and using a free global spectrum. It serves customers across the world with offices in Australia, Germany, Finland, France, India and the United States, in the areas of smart tracking, smart building, smart manufacturing and smart metering. Learn more about very very good IoT at www.wirepas.com.
