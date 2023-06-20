Testimony of Miracles by Hope Jean Stewart
EINPresswire.com/ -- ABOUT THE BOOK
Testimony of Miracles is about the miracles that Hope has experienced in her personal life. The experiences are all different and have brought her closer to God with her faith and connection to God. Hope wants to share her experiences with the world that Jesus Christ is still in the business of doing miracles and working miracles. The importance of faith in Jesus Christ and through faith you can accept and understand the depth of miracles.
These testimonials are phenomenally inspiring and utterly inspirational. This amazing book highlights her journeys, real-life experiences, and supernatural outcomes of some extenuating circumstances. Miracles are based on the manifestation of God’s power. Faith can be as small as a mustard seed to see the miracle of Jesus Christ in your life. Hope had a lump removed from her left breast in 2017 and found a 3-inch scar under her breast in 2021. It felt like time had stopped. Hope prayed over a glass of water from the pipe and after a few days vomited up a large piece of flesh. The more in-depth detailed version of how time lapsed during this personal experience of a miracle is in the book.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hope Jean Stewart was born in Jamaica but came to England when she was very young. After finishing school and college in London, Hope trained and become a qualified nurse and gained many qualifications. Hope’s faith and beliefs have given her miracles and direction in her life that she wants to share with the world, with the guidance of Jesus Christ.
Listen to her TV Interview with Logan Crawford on Spotlight Network thru this link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xBn1QzBzm-Y&feature=youtu.be. Also, you may use this link to purchase her book on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Testimony-Miracle-Hope-Stewart/dp/1959224093/
Luna Harrington
