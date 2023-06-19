The African Plant Nutrition Institute Releases 2022 Annual Report: "Towards Transformation"

MOROCCO, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The African Plant Nutrition Institute (APNI) proudly announces the publication of its highly anticipated 2022 Annual Report, titled "Towards Transformation." This report reflects APNI's commitment to revolutionizing agriculture in Africa and presents a comprehensive overview of the organization's achievements, initiatives, and impact over the past year.

The 2022 Annual Report sets the tone for African agriculture's current state and future prospects, highlighting the pivotal role that APNI and its partners play in driving transformation across the continent. Mr. Hicham El Habti, APNI Board Chair, stated, "2022 was a trying year for Africa's food security. Africa woke up to the reality that it cannot always rely on food imports as a source of sustenance, especially when it is home to 60% of the world's unused arable lands. Now more than ever, the role of Africa's scientists in optimizing solutions is paramount to serving its complex agricultural value chain."

Throughout the report, APNI showcases its thought leadership potential, as demonstrated by its experts' active participation in global conferences on the future of agriculture. These contributions reinforce Africa's position as a strong force in the field of agriculture, and APNI's intellectual production establishes its specialists as authorities on crop nutrition, fertilizer use, and soil health.

APNI's impact on African agriculture is particularly notable through its field programs, which focused on establishing close partnerships with farming communities across Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Togo, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya. These initiatives underscore APNI's conviction that agricultural communities are the backbone of Africa's food systems. By addressing a range of issues for dryland resilience, annual and tree crop nutrition, carbon sequestration, on-farm innovation, and gender equality, APNI continues to emphasize the intersectional nature of African agriculture.

Dr. Kaushik Majumdar, Director General of APNI, remarked, "In 2022, we focused on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of available fertilizers, strengthening production systems' resilience against shocks, and connecting farmers to green carbon markets. Our projects, such as the 4R Solution and the Nutrient Catalyzed Agricultural Transformation (NUTCAT), have provided platforms for innovative experimentation and better on-farm practices to improve crop yield and nutrient use efficiency."

The report also highlights APNI's engagement with a large partner network, including the Resilient Agriculture for African Dryland (RAFAD) and the Tree Crop Systems Research (ATCS) projects. These initiatives aim to unravel the nutrient-water-carbon-livelihood nexus, contributing to the renewed focus on fertilizer, soil health, and sustainability. APNI's collaboration with the Sustainable Agriculture Matrix (SAM) Consortium also strengthens sustainability initiatives at various scales.

The publication of the "Growing Africa" magazine further exemplifies APNI's commitment to reaching large audiences with actionable plant nutrition solutions. The successful 2nd African Conference on Precision Agriculture (AfCPA) and other outreach efforts have fostered connections with stakeholders who believe in innovative plant nutrition as a key driver of enhanced livelihoods, food security, and nutrition in Africa.

APNI's Annual Report serves as a testament to the organization's partnerships and collaborations across the African continent and beyond. Collaboration with National Agricultural Research and Extension Systems (NARES), CGIAR institutions, public and private organizations, and the global fertilizer industry has enabled APNI to conduct credible science, remain contextually relevant, and deliver impactful solutions.

To access the full 2022 Annual Report, "Towards Transformation," please visit APNI's official website at https://bit.ly/3HIfuTC

Yousra Moujtahid
African Plant Nutrition Institute
+212 662-209022
email us here

You just read:

The African Plant Nutrition Institute Releases 2022 Annual Report: "Towards Transformation"

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Education, Environment, Science, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Yousra Moujtahid
African Plant Nutrition Institute
+212 662-209022
Company/Organization
African Plant Nutrition Institute
UM6P Experimental Farm
Benguérir, 41350
Morocco
+1 306-941-9383
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
The African Plant Nutrition Institute Releases 2022 Annual Report: "Towards Transformation"
CONTRIBUTIONS OF A CENTURY-OLD OLIVE TREE TO CLIMATE AND SOIL
New Project Aims to Leverage Green Carbon Finance for Improved Agronomy in Smallholder Coffee Systems in Uganda
View All Stories From This Author