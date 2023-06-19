The African Plant Nutrition Institute Releases 2022 Annual Report: "Towards Transformation"

MOROCCO, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The African Plant Nutrition Institute (APNI) proudly announces the publication of its highly anticipated 2022 Annual Report, titled "Towards Transformation." This report reflects APNI's commitment to revolutionizing agriculture in Africa and presents a comprehensive overview of the organization's achievements, initiatives, and impact over the past year.

The 2022 Annual Report sets the tone for African agriculture's current state and future prospects, highlighting the pivotal role that APNI and its partners play in driving transformation across the continent. Mr. Hicham El Habti, APNI Board Chair, stated, "2022 was a trying year for Africa's food security. Africa woke up to the reality that it cannot always rely on food imports as a source of sustenance, especially when it is home to 60% of the world's unused arable lands. Now more than ever, the role of Africa's scientists in optimizing solutions is paramount to serving its complex agricultural value chain."

Throughout the report, APNI showcases its thought leadership potential, as demonstrated by its experts' active participation in global conferences on the future of agriculture. These contributions reinforce Africa's position as a strong force in the field of agriculture, and APNI's intellectual production establishes its specialists as authorities on crop nutrition, fertilizer use, and soil health.

APNI's impact on African agriculture is particularly notable through its field programs, which focused on establishing close partnerships with farming communities across Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Togo, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya. These initiatives underscore APNI's conviction that agricultural communities are the backbone of Africa's food systems. By addressing a range of issues for dryland resilience, annual and tree crop nutrition, carbon sequestration, on-farm innovation, and gender equality, APNI continues to emphasize the intersectional nature of African agriculture.

Dr. Kaushik Majumdar, Director General of APNI, remarked, "In 2022, we focused on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of available fertilizers, strengthening production systems' resilience against shocks, and connecting farmers to green carbon markets. Our projects, such as the 4R Solution and the Nutrient Catalyzed Agricultural Transformation (NUTCAT), have provided platforms for innovative experimentation and better on-farm practices to improve crop yield and nutrient use efficiency."

The report also highlights APNI's engagement with a large partner network, including the Resilient Agriculture for African Dryland (RAFAD) and the Tree Crop Systems Research (ATCS) projects. These initiatives aim to unravel the nutrient-water-carbon-livelihood nexus, contributing to the renewed focus on fertilizer, soil health, and sustainability. APNI's collaboration with the Sustainable Agriculture Matrix (SAM) Consortium also strengthens sustainability initiatives at various scales.

The publication of the "Growing Africa" magazine further exemplifies APNI's commitment to reaching large audiences with actionable plant nutrition solutions. The successful 2nd African Conference on Precision Agriculture (AfCPA) and other outreach efforts have fostered connections with stakeholders who believe in innovative plant nutrition as a key driver of enhanced livelihoods, food security, and nutrition in Africa.

APNI's Annual Report serves as a testament to the organization's partnerships and collaborations across the African continent and beyond. Collaboration with National Agricultural Research and Extension Systems (NARES), CGIAR institutions, public and private organizations, and the global fertilizer industry has enabled APNI to conduct credible science, remain contextually relevant, and deliver impactful solutions.

To access the full 2022 Annual Report, "Towards Transformation," please visit APNI's official website at https://bit.ly/3HIfuTC