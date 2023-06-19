Shubhi Garg, CEO SystemDomain, Inc. Named a 2023 Enterprising Women of the Year Award Winner
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shubhi Garg, CEO SystemDomain, Inc. has been named a winner of the 2023 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards, an annual tribute to the world’s top women entrepreneurs. Ms Garg was recognized at the 21th Annual Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration and Conference, for her leadership. The Celebration and Conference brought together dynamic women from around the world to share business insights, expand their networks and deepen mentoring commitments, at the Wyndham Grand in Clearwater Beach, Florida.
“Shubhi Garg is an accomplished business owner and leader in her field. We are so proud to recognize her contribution to her company, her community and as a role model and mentor to other women and girls,” said Monica Smiley, CEO and publisher of Enterprising Women.
“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to be acknowledged among such accomplished individuals at Enterprising Women”, said Shubhi Garg, CEO, SystemDomain, Inc. “Receiving this prestigious award is not just an individual accomplishment, but a reflection of the outstanding teamwork and collective efforts that have propelled us to success. We will use this well-deserved recognition as fuel to drive us forward in our pursuit of excellence.”
The Enterprising Women of The Year Awards is widely considered the most prestigious global award recognition for accomplished women entrepreneurs. To win, nominees must demonstrate that they have fast-growth businesses, mentor or actively support other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship and stand out as leaders in their communities. Many of the honorees also serve as leaders of the key organizations that support the growth of women’s entrepreneurship.
The 2023 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration & Conference presented two full days of top-notch workshops, networking opportunities, corporate sponsor exhibits, and awards presentations. The celebration concluded with a spotlight on each honoree, with award presentations at the Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Gala Dinner.
ABOUT ENTERPRISING WOMEN MAGAZINE:
Enterprising Women, with headquarters in Cary, North Carolina, is the nation’s only women-owned magazine published exclusively for women business owners that chronicles the growing political, economic and social influence and power of entrepreneurial women. The magazine provides a friendly meeting place, a public forum and a national stage for the critical issues confronting women’s businesses and daily lives from the unique perspectives and experiences of entrepreneurial women. Published in both print and digital editions, the online edition of the magazine reaches one million readers in 185 countries. For more information, please visit https://enterprisingwomen.com or call (919) 362-1551.
About SystemDomain Inc.
SystemDomain, Inc. (SDI) is an IT Professional Services firm with focus in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital Innovation, Cloud, and Analytics. SystemDomain has strategic partnership with leading software product companies to provide the integration and professional services to the utility, healthcare, financial, and research organizations. SDI has offshore software development and support center to provide the cost-effective services.
Media Relations
“Shubhi Garg is an accomplished business owner and leader in her field. We are so proud to recognize her contribution to her company, her community and as a role model and mentor to other women and girls,” said Monica Smiley, CEO and publisher of Enterprising Women.
“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to be acknowledged among such accomplished individuals at Enterprising Women”, said Shubhi Garg, CEO, SystemDomain, Inc. “Receiving this prestigious award is not just an individual accomplishment, but a reflection of the outstanding teamwork and collective efforts that have propelled us to success. We will use this well-deserved recognition as fuel to drive us forward in our pursuit of excellence.”
The Enterprising Women of The Year Awards is widely considered the most prestigious global award recognition for accomplished women entrepreneurs. To win, nominees must demonstrate that they have fast-growth businesses, mentor or actively support other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship and stand out as leaders in their communities. Many of the honorees also serve as leaders of the key organizations that support the growth of women’s entrepreneurship.
The 2023 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration & Conference presented two full days of top-notch workshops, networking opportunities, corporate sponsor exhibits, and awards presentations. The celebration concluded with a spotlight on each honoree, with award presentations at the Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Gala Dinner.
ABOUT ENTERPRISING WOMEN MAGAZINE:
Enterprising Women, with headquarters in Cary, North Carolina, is the nation’s only women-owned magazine published exclusively for women business owners that chronicles the growing political, economic and social influence and power of entrepreneurial women. The magazine provides a friendly meeting place, a public forum and a national stage for the critical issues confronting women’s businesses and daily lives from the unique perspectives and experiences of entrepreneurial women. Published in both print and digital editions, the online edition of the magazine reaches one million readers in 185 countries. For more information, please visit https://enterprisingwomen.com or call (919) 362-1551.
About SystemDomain Inc.
SystemDomain, Inc. (SDI) is an IT Professional Services firm with focus in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital Innovation, Cloud, and Analytics. SystemDomain has strategic partnership with leading software product companies to provide the integration and professional services to the utility, healthcare, financial, and research organizations. SDI has offshore software development and support center to provide the cost-effective services.
Media Relations
SystemDomain Inc
+1 630-922-8189
email us here