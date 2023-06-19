Air Filtration Media Market Analysis, Anticipated Revenue of USD 5,347.6 Million Forecast by 2026

The air filtration media market size is expected to reach $5,347.6 million forecast by 2026

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Air Filtration Media Market refers to the materials used in air filters to trap and remove particles, dust, allergens, and other pollutants present in the air. The effectiveness of an air filtration system heavily relies on the quality and efficiency of the filtration media. High-quality air filtration media can capture even the smallest particles, ensuring cleaner and healthier air for both residential and commercial spaces.

The global air filtration media market size is expected to reach $5,347.6 million in 2026, from $3,573.0 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players in the Air Filtration Media Market include:

Calgon Carbon Corporation, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Permatron Corporation, HVDS, Air filters, Inc., Porvair Filtration Group, Lydall, Sandler, Irema, Elta Group, AIM Nonwovens And Interiors Private Limited, Berry, Johns Manville, 3M, Superior Felt And Filtration, LLC, Clean & Science, DONALDSON COMPANY, INC, Cabot Corporation, Innovatec, P. H. Glatfelter Company, Toray, H&V, Ahlstrom-Munksjo.

Market Trends and Drivers:

a) Increasing Health Concerns: The growing awareness of the health risks associated with indoor and outdoor air pollution has driven the demand for air filtration media. The rise in respiratory diseases, allergies, and asthma cases has emphasized the need for effective air filtration systems in homes, offices, hospitals, and other public spaces.

b) Stringent Environmental Regulations: Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide have implemented stricter air quality standards and emission control regulations. This has resulted in the mandatory installation of efficient air filtration systems in industries such as automotive, manufacturing, and healthcare, driving the demand for high-performance air filtration media.

c) Technological Advancements: Advancements in filtration technology have led to the development of innovative air filtration media with enhanced efficiency, longer lifespan, and better particle capture capabilities. These advancements have expanded the application areas of air filtration systems, further fueling market growth.

d) Growing Industrialization and Urbanization: Rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies have led to increased air pollution levels. This, coupled with a rising population, has created a significant demand for air filtration media in sectors such as power generation, construction, and transportation.

The air filtration media market is experiencing remarkable growth due to the escalating demand for clean and healthy air across various sectors. With increasing awareness about the detrimental effects of air pollution on human health, the need for effective air filtration systems has become paramount. Air filtration media, as a critical component of these systems, plays a crucial role in capturing and removing contaminants from the air. The market is driven by factors such as rising health concerns, stringent environmental regulations, technological advancements, and rapid industrialization and urbanization.

As a result, there is a growing demand for advanced air filtration media, including HEPA filters, activated carbon filters, and fiberglass filters. Companies in the air filtration media market are continuously investing in research and development to introduce innovative products with enhanced efficiency and performance.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Air Filtration Media Market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Air Filtration Media Market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

