DEA Automotive & Towing Expands Services to Include Towing, Reinforcing their Comprehensive Automotive Solutions
DEA Automotive & Towing expands services, now offering towing alongside truck upfitment and bed liners. Comprehensive automotive solutions in South Shore, MA.PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DEA Automotive & Towing, a leading automotive service provider based in Plymouth, MA, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to include towing, further solidifying their position as a comprehensive automotive solutions provider in the South Shore region of Massachusetts. This new addition complements their existing offerings, which include truck upfitment, bed liners, and a range of other automotive services and mechanic work.
With a longstanding commitment to delivering exceptional service, DEA Automotive & Towing has been providing truck upfitment, bed liners, and other automotive solutions to the South Shore community for a number of years. The recent addition of towing services allows the company to extend its support to customers in need of prompt and reliable towing assistance, while also giving them somewhere that they can go and trust to get the repair done swiftly and honestly.
"At DEA Automotive & Towing, we continuously strive to meet the evolving needs of our valued customers," said Mr. Al Kent, owner of DEA Automotive & Towing. "While we have been providing auto repair, truck upfitment, bed liners, and other services, we are thrilled to now offer towing services as well. This expansion enables us to provide a more comprehensive and convenient experience for our customers, offering a one-stop solution for their automotive needs."
DEA Automotive & Towing's towing services utilize a fleet of well-equipped tow trucks operated by skilled professionals. With their commitment to safety and efficiency, DEA Automotive & Towing can handle various towing requirements, providing prompt assistance in any situation.
In addition to towing, DEA Automotive & Towing offers truck upfitment services that include the installation of snow plows, utility beds, and other customized features. Their expertise in truck upfitment allows customers to tailor their vehicles to their specific needs, enhancing functionality and efficiency in various work environments.
Furthermore, DEA Automotive & Towing provides high-quality truck bed liners, offering durable protection for truck beds against impacts, scratches, and corrosion. The bed liners ensure that trucks remain in optimal condition and are capable of withstanding demanding usage.
DEA Automotive & Towing's expansion to include towing services demonstrates their dedication to serving the South Shore region with comprehensive automotive solutions. From truck upfitment to bed liners and now towing, DEA Automotive & Towing continues to prioritize customer satisfaction, convenience, and peace of mind.
DEA Automotive & Towing invites customers in the South Shore region to experience the enhanced services provided by their comprehensive automotive solutions, including truck upfitment, bed liners, auto repair/mechanic work and towing. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.deaautorepair.com/ or contact 774-404-7771
About DEA Automotive & Towing
DEA Automotive & Towing is a reputable automotive service provider based in Plymouth, MA, serving the South Shore region of Massachusetts. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and a comprehensive range of services, including truck upfitment, bed liners, and now towing, DEA Automotive & Towing continues to deliver exceptional automotive solutions.
Alan Kent
D.E.A Automotive & Towing
+1 774-404-7771
