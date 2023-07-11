Three Indians Can Win The Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant 2023

Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant Meet The Winners of Diamonds Do Good Grant® Which Country Will Win the Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship Grant 2023?

Three Indian entrepreneurs are Finalists for the esteemed Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. Learn more about them. The winners are announced this week.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- United People Global is pleased to highlight three remarkable Indian entrepreneurs who are among 20 Finalists for the prestigious Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship Grant . With 20 Finalists from 6 countries, the winners are set to be announced on 12 July 2023. The First Lady of The Republic of Botswana is expected to congratulate the 2023 winners, which is pertinent as Botswana as a nation is a testament to the fact that diamonds do good.The Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant is known for supporting outstanding entrepreneurs. The grant provides financial support ranging from $5,000 up to $20,000, enabling the winners to scale their businesses and amplify their positive impact on society. As part of the design and the impact of the Grant, the Finalists go through a development process that includes completing the UPG Biashara Learning Journey through which they acquire new skills and sharpen existing ones. After the Grant, they also benefit from the UPG Biashara Action Journey that includes, ongoing exposure, skills acquisition, mentorship and more."The winners of the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant exemplify the spirit of entrepreneurship and the power of innovative ideas to create positive change. They have demonstrated exceptional dedication, creativity, and a deep commitment to entrepreneurship," said Nancy Orem Lyman, Executive Director, Diamonds Do Good.The Three Finalists come from diverse backgrounds and they are UPG Biashara Entrepreneurs. They each demonstrated exceptional vision, creativity and unwavering determination. And their qualities have made them exceptional candidates for the prestigious Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. They are:Ajay Sawant, UPG Biashara Entrepreneur and Founder of The Coral Conservancy: is spearheading an ambitious youth-led coral restoration project in Mumbai, India. This unique initiative aims to revitalize the biodiversity and biomass of the surrounding waters through innovative techniques and tailored methodologies. By leveraging the expertise of marine experts and engaging local communities, the project seeks to restore coral reefs while promoting sustainable practices and marine education. The team also plans to advocate for policy reforms and establish partnerships with organizations in the Global South. Through coral adoption, donations, merchandising, and strategic partnerships, the project aims to create a sustainable and scalable solution that sets a precedent for similar endeavors in India and Asia.Pooja Singh, UPG Biashara Entrepreneur and Owner of P.S. Be Bold and Fierce: aims to revolutionize mental health care through a structured and personalized approach. By combining art, science, design, and engineering, their solutions promote self-help and emotional regulation for enhanced well-being. Through interdisciplinary collaboration and technological advancements, they offer customized tools and resources to facilitate personal transformation and make mental health care accessible. Their flagship solution, the FirstAid Kit for Emotional Wellbeing, incorporates positive psychology, mindfulness techniques, and various frameworks to address different aspects of mental health. Their ultimate goal is to create innovative and non-institutionalized solutions that reshape the understanding and support of mental health, benefiting individuals and communities.Pawan Vyas, UPG Biashara Entrepreneur and Owner of Van: One - The Forest Collective: aims to foster a maker's culture and knowledge-sharing system between researchers and communities in vulnerable forest ecosystems. Their project focuses on producing biomaterials from invasive plant species that have disrupted Indian forests. By reimagining the potential of these plants, they have developed replicable material recipes, fostering cultural connections and purpose within local communities. Pawan's role includes project management, team handling, and engaging with rural tribal communities to provide livelihood opportunities and deliver capacity-building programs. Their startup envisions using low-cost technology to support material building in the Himalayan region, ultimately uplifting rural livelihoods and reducing urban migration.This year the 20 Finalists come from 6 countries: Botswana, India, Namibia, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Tanzania. Which countries will be represented among the winners? And which country will win the grand prize? In 2022 the honour of the grand prize went to Botswana with UPG Biashara Entrepreneur Mirriam Margret Mothibe of I99 Farms securing USD 20,000.In 2023 each of the 20 Finalists has demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination to reach the final stage of the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. Their businesses represent diverse industries including: agriculture, education, electronics, energy, environment / nature, events, health and health care, jewelry, manufacturing, marketing, real estate and more. And their creative approaches to business solutions as well as their dedication has propelled them forward as outstanding contenders for the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant 2023.Here are the Finalists representing 6 countries, they are also visible on this brief video: https://youtu.be/91EiXkKgVnw What has happened so far? The 20 finalists advanced to the ultimate stage of the process: a "Shark Tank" format. This entailed presenting to an experienced panel, in front of a live audience. During these sessions, the UPG Biashara entrepreneurs showcased their ideas, businesses, and distinct value propositions. Now the next step is the announcement of the winners and with 10 winners expected, the Finalists have a chance of winning that is about 50%.When is the announcement? The announcement of the winners takes place on 12 July 2023 from 3:30pm to 5pm CEST (9:30am to 11am EST). And it is possible for those passionate about entrepreneurship to witness the announcement of the winners of the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant 2023. While places last, those interested can RSVP here: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara-events-RSVP . The event brings together people passionate about entrepreneurship including industry leaders, investors, and supporters who are eager to witness the next generation of entrepreneurial success stories.And so who will win? “The Finalists for the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant are outstanding and each of them is a winner! Once the announcement is made, we will be happy and sad at the same time. And we will remain united in the understanding that when any of them wins, then we are all winning. I invite you to keep an eye on all of these entrepreneurs,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye, President, United People Global.About Diamonds Do Good: A not-for-profit organization inspired in 2006 by Nelson Mandela to tell the world about the positive impact of diamonds in Southern Africa. Presently, its primary objective is to initiate significant transformations within natural diamond communities worldwide and to effectively share these impactful narratives. https://www.diamondsdogood.com About UPG Biashara: UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. This includes growing and strengthening existing enterprises. UPG Biashara provides training, mentorship, financial support and more.United People Global is a community that encourages and enables people to participate in making the world a better place.

