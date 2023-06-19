Submit Release
R4Good Launch Sweet 2 for 1 Travel Saving Reward for Women Only Adventures

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn meaningful travel savings for Women Only Adventures www.WomenOnlyAdventures.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn women travel saving rewards www.WomenTravelforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals to fund kids work program; and rewards referrals to companies hiring staff with travel savings.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4Good) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good rewards referrals to companies hiring professional staff with generous travel savings.

Participate in referral program before August 1 and earn 2 for 1 women travel saving reward (two women travel for the price of one).

Recruiting for Good is rewarding 2 for 1 travel saving with world's best Women Only Adventure companies.

Carlos Cymerman, adds, "Participate in our referral program to do something good for you and the community too!"

About

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).

Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"

In 2024, talented kids who land a spot on The Sweetest Gigs; earn sweet trips (Fan Days to experience the best Music and Sports).

Recruiting for Good launched a new pre-teen gig; preparing kids to enter workforce and land first job. www.Land1stJob.com

Recruiting for Good rewards referrals to companies hiring professional staff with generous travel savings for; Sweet Fan Weekends (experience the best music and sports in USA), Love to Cruise for Good (Adult only, Family/Kids, and Group Travel), and Women Only Adventures. www.LovetoTravelforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
