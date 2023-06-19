Auto Body Software Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 | Alldata, Nexsyis Collision, InvoMax Software
Stay up to date with Auto Body Software Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Auto Body Software Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Auto Body Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Alldata LLC (United States), Nexsyis Collision (United States), InvoMax Software (United States), Mitchell International, Inc. (United States), CCC ONE (United States), Web-Est Inc. (United States), OEConnection. (NuGen I T, Inc.) (United States), Progressive Automotive Systems, LLC. (Rowriter) (United States).
Auto Body Software Market Overview:
Auto body software is the online platform used for automating all the process involves in the automotive repair shops for better productivity and efficiency. the software is widely used in the collision and repair industry which helps in management, ordering, costing, invoicing, estimating, accounting, scheduling, etc. The tool automates the tasks and operation to track the vehicle and customer histories and linking the maintenance related data to provide better insights and serve better.
The segments and sub-section of Auto Body Software market is shown below:
Auto Body Software Market Study by Application (Large Scale Auto Repair Shops, Small and Medium Auto Repair Shops), Pricing Option (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises), Features (Accounting Management, Billing & Invoicing, Customer Database, Inventory Control, Maintenance Scheduling, Parts Management, Others)
Market Drivers
• Rising Number of Automobile Accidents Leading to Damage of Auto Parts
• Increasing Demand for Automation in Managing the Automotive Shops
Market Trend
• Technological Upgradation in the Auto Body Software
• Increasing consumption of Large Scale Auto Repair Shops
Opportunities
• Increasing Investment in the Automobile Industry will Boost the Auto Body Software Market
Challenges
• Stiff Competition in the Auto Body Software Market
“On 13th July 2020, OEConnection (OEC), the leading automotive technology provider for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) distribution networks, announced it has acquired NuGenIT, Inc., a software company specializing in the body shop and collision industry optimization tools. The company provides integrated workflow applications for collision repairs, and data mining and reporting capabilities for the collision and insurance industries.”
Important years considered in the Auto Body Software study:
Historical year – 2018-2022; Base year – 2022; Forecast period** – 2023 to 2028 [** unless otherwise stated]
If opting for the Global version of Auto Body Software Market; then below country analysis would be included:
• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)
There are 15 Chapters to display the Auto Body Software Market
Chapter 1, Overview to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Auto Body Software market, by Application (Large Scale Auto Repair Shops, Small and Medium Auto Repair Shops), Pricing Option (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises), Features (Accounting Management, Billing & Invoicing, Customer Database, Inventory Control, Maintenance Scheduling, Parts Management, Others);
Chapter 2, objective of the study.
Chapter 3, Research methodology, measures, assumptions and analytical tools
Chapter 4 and 5, Auto Body Software Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behaviour, Marketing Channels, Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 6 and 7, to show the Auto Body Software Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;
Chapter 8 and 9, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show analysis by regional segmentation, comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Customer Behaviour
