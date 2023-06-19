“Former Prime Minister of Malta, Dr. Joseph Muscat, has joined British IKAR Holdings”

Mario Diel, Chairman and CEO, IKAR Holdings, Dr. Joseph Muscat, Sertan Aycicek, President IKAR Holdings

IKAR Holdings Limited, has announced today, that the former Prime Minister of Malta, Dr. Joseph Muscat, has joined their Board of Directors!

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IKAR Holdings, which is a London-based, multi-tiered entrepreneurial group, and the “World’s First HUMICORN™ in business”, was founded with the aim of creating a modern vehicle of global entrepreneurial activities. The partners bring a strong global background, reflecting German, Turkish, British, Indian, Egyptian, French, Greek, Lebanese, Arab and American members on the board of each group, upholding a strong belief that successful and open-minded entrepreneurs are the leaders of a better world. Their mission through IKAR is to accelerate wealth creation and prosperity in balance by driving sustainable economic opportunities, significant positive impact, democratized prosperity, and innovation into the future.

The group hosts multiple sectors ranging from energy, sports, technology, cyber security, real estate, hospitality, textile, education, construction, aviation, defense, health, and others. Each of the operational companies, having strong individual partners and best-in-class executive management.

The group is focused geographically on Europe, Asia, Africa, GCC, and emerging countries.

Dr. Joseph Muscat served as the 13th Prime Minister of Malta between 2013-2020. During this time he was recognized as one of the most successful Prime Ministers in Europe due to the successful implementation of various programs, initiatives and laws. This resulted to a significant increase of foreign investments into the country. Most notably his administration led to large-scale changes to welfare with the introduction of social benefit tapering policies, increases in minimum wages and introduced private sector involvement in healthcare. His directional change resulted in economic growth of over 6%, the elimination of the public deficit and a decrease in the public debt burden.

Mario Diel, Group Chairman and CEO of IKAR Holdings, released the following statement on the subject: “Established at the peak of a global pandemic, our group has achieved significant success within the last two years. The vision and operational performance of our group is quite unique in the international business world due to our vertical and very diversified operational setup. The biggest strength is the human capital, which we unite in our holdings—IKAR the world’s first HUMICORN™ in the business world. The experience, knowledge, network, and multicultural and international background of our executive management and partners are incredible assets, which we bring to any investment and/or company we partner with. We are very excited to have Dr. Muscat on board, as he is a distinguished statesman, a brilliant analyst, and visionary intellectual, who reflects our requirements of human mindset in the world of business”.

“I am fascinated by the vision of IKAR and how its is executing its business approach. To put the human capital always first and supporting the next generating of potential leaders, both on the operational level of the group and in particular on their activities in the world of education is very much in line with my own values and future activities. I also like the diversity of the group as it’s uniting multiple backgrounds on nationalities, religions and gender. I believe too, that the future of successful business needs a fundamental change and that the basics should be related to the human itself. I am very pleased in joining such a group of entrepreneurial mind sets, their mission and the goals they want to achieve”, stated, Dr. Joseph Muscat.

“I am very honored to welcome Dr. Muscat to the Board of Directors. I admire his extraordinary success as a political leader and former Prime Minister, as well his vision about the execution of successful leadership in the business world. His participation will support us to bring our current successful ecosystem to the next level. IKAR Holdings is the mother-ship structure that manages the whole IKAR group of companies. The operational execution of the group is structured into four vertical holdings, which cover all activities from matured industries (through IKAR Industries), to impact-driven sectors (IKAR Global), to the startup world (Adelfi Ventures), and to the Arab business world (IKAR Arabia British-Saudi Investment Group). The group already has a portfolio of 35+ companies," said Sertan Aycicek, Group President of IKAR Holdings, London.