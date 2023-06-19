Philadelphia Activist YahNé Ndgo Releases Movement Music on Juneteenth
YahNé's music highlights the emotional turmoil experienced by the oppressed people in general and the Black community in particular.
I will bring attention to the difficulties, and also be a bridge to those who are ready to build the solutions.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Philadelphia activist YahNé Ndgo will be releasing a song for the movement that reflects the hurt and anger of her community. She intends to lean into discussions the song is sure to generate about how we can recognize that rage and heal the sources of it. As an act of solidarity, Ndgo briefly shared a pre-released version of Philly Work during the #NoCopCity Week of Action after the murder of Manuel "Tortuguita" Terán in Atlanta.
— Ndgo
"Philly Work" is inspired by her activism and the energy of Rebellion Summer, 2020. Through her work, YahNé has come to know and care personally for several community members who have lost loved ones to police violence, and who have been imprisoned for their activism. She dedicates the song to them. While YahNé’s vocal style has deep jazz and blues influences, "Philly Work" shows her strong Hip Hop leanings. She is excited to showcase this fusion and bring her love for music and her love for the people together in "Philly Work", and to share it with the public on Juneteenth. On Monday, June 19, 2023, YahNé will host supporters from the music and movement community at a Listening Party, where she will also give a sneak peek at one of the following songs she will release. The event will be held at 4 pm in Broad Hall and Foundation, located in the basement of the iconic Divine Lorraine Hotel at 699 N. Broad Street.
The Divine Lorraine was the first high-class hotel in the country to be fully integrated and was a center of civil rights and social welfare activities. YahNé intends to use music to bring attention to the emotional turmoil experienced by the oppressed people in general, and the Black community in particular. “I will bring attention to the difficulties, and also be a bridge to those who are ready to build the solutions,” says Ndgo. “I have been inspired by the resilience of my community and intend to reflect that through my musical offerings. The time has come and I'm about to LIGHT IT UP!” Watch YahNé Ndgo in Philadelphia at Broad Hall and Foundation, 699 N. Broad Street at 4 pm. You can learn more about her at yahnendgo.com.
Preview the song here: Philly Work
Erica Adams
+1 267-979-7047
music@yahnendgo.com
YahNe' Ndgo Music
Visit us on social media:
Instagram