Australia at Risk of Loosing the most valuable Opal Collection in its History

An extensive and valuable opal collection considered the premier opal collection in the 1980s is up for auction and could be lost for the people of Australia.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Brisbane Opal Museum, a renowned institution dedicated to celebrating Australia's opal heritage, faces a critical moment in preserving the country's most crucial opal collection ever to become available. With the clock ticking and the collection set to conclude its auction on June 22nd, the museum owners urgently seek support from the public and potential investors to secure the collection's future.This extraordinary opal collection, curated by the late John Benny, a highly respected opal miner, holds immense historical and cultural significance within the Australian opal industry. Initially housed in Canberra, the collection garnered widespread acclaim until a rerouting of traffic around the museum prompted its storage.In the early 2000s, John Benny sought to sell the collection for $3,000,000 to provide for his children's future. While it was sold to a Gold Coast property investor, the total agreed amount remained disputed. Tragically, the collection fell into the hands of a criminal gang, only to be recovered by the police months later during an unrelated raid.Despite the efforts of John Benny's children to reclaim their father's legacy through legal channels, the collection has been deemed the property of the purchaser. Now, listed by Slattery Auctions, the collection risks being dispersed and lost forever, with each precious specimen potentially ending up in the hands of private collectors.Geoff McDonald, co-owner of the Brisbane Opal Museum, expressed the museum's dual approach to tackling this urgent situation. "We're engaging in crowdfunding efforts through GoFundMe.com.au to raise awareness," Geoff explained. "However, our primary objective is to find an investor willing to provide a loan that will enable us to purchase this collection and display it in the Brisbane Opal Museum and safeguard this invaluable collection for the enjoyment of Brisbane residents and tourists."What distinguishes the Brisbane Opal Museum from other institutions is its dedication to opals and its proven track record in successfully creating and managing a large-scale opal museum without relying on taxpayer funds. With an existing floor space of 400m2 and a sophisticated infrastructure to handle significant visitor numbers, the museum is fully equipped to showcase and preserve the extensive collection. The Brisbane Opal Museum guarantees that these specimens will be treated with utmost care and maintained to ensure their long-term prosperity.Seeking a potential loan of up to $300,000 AUD, ($200,000USD) the Brisbane Opal Museum considers this the appropriate investment to secure the collection. However, the final loan amount required will be determined by the auction's outcome.Potential investors who are interested in supporting this vital endeavour are encouraged to reach out to Geoff McDonald directly via email at gmcdonald@brisbaneopalmuseum.com.au or by contacting him at 0061738577740, asking for Geoff.The Brisbane Opal Museum stands at the precipice of preserving an irreplaceable part of Australia's opal heritage. With the support of the public and passionate investors, this invaluable collection can find a permanent home, ensuring its legacy lives on for future generations.People can show their support by going to https://www.gofundme.com/f/Help-us-save-John-Benny-Opal-Collection See the collection at https://youtu.be/zc5VYpsxnCw For media inquiries, please contact:Geoff McDonaldBrisbaneOpalMuseum.com.augmcdonald@brisbaneopalmuseum.com.au0061 7 38577740

