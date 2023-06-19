BYDFi launches a Thrilling Memecoin Trading Competition with a $9,000 Prize Pool
BYDFi offers users over 400 cryptocurrencies and perpetual contracts with leverage of up to 200x, making it the perfect platform for individual traders.SINGAPORE, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BYDFi is a cryptocurrency exchange that offers users a selection of over 400 cryptocurrencies and perpetual contracts with leverage of up to 200x, making it the perfect platform for individual traders. Recently, BYDFi launched an exciting trading competition with a generous total prize pool of $9,000.
The three-week competition, open to all BYDFi platform users, commenced on June 12th. The competition entails trading meme tokens on BYDFi's perpetual contracts, including DOGE/USDT, 1000SHIB/USDT, 1000FLOKI/USDT, 1000BONK/USDT, and 1000PEPE/USDT. The top three traders in the competition will share the prize pool and receive meme tokens.
Weekly rankings will be announced based on trading volume, with final rankings calculated after the competition concludes. Additionally, newly registered users of BYDFi can participate in a bonus activity. Trade a minimum of 10 USDT in the Meme section and complete a form to be eligible to share in a $3,000 prize pool.
BYDFi offers a comprehensive range of trading features, including perpetual contracts and lite contracts, making it a leader in contract trading functionality. In particular, the perpetual contract feature stands out with its leverage of up to 200x, surpassing that of most other exchanges, which typically offer 125x or 100x leverage. Furthermore, BYDFi offers an extensive selection of trading pairs. As of June, over 30 new trading pairs have been introduced.
Exciting product upgrades and announcements are expected from BYDFi in July, aiming to provide an even more seamless trading experience for individual traders.
For more information about BYDFi, please visit the official website.
