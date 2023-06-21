Bridging the STEM Divide: Curiosity Gym Educational Foundation makes STEM accessible to Underprivileged Schools
Curiosity Gym Educational Foundation aims to spark curiosity and innovation through STEM experiential learning, making all students future-ready.
“Together, let us embark on a transformative journey with the Curiosity Gym Educational Foundation, where we unlock the boundless potential of students through the power of STEM education”.”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Curiosity Gym Educational Foundation (CGEF) is launched with the aim to spark curiosity and innovation in all students through practical, experiential learning. CGEF believes in providing relevant education that equips children with valuable skills for the future.
— Girish Nair, Founder & CEO
CGEF’s programs include - Skill development, Teacher-Training, STEM labs and a portfolio-building and career discovery platform for students - MySphere.
The future workforce holds vast potential with job opportunities that are yet to be discovered. Several reports highlight that conventional learning methods seem to be not adequate for preparing students for future jobs. By bridging the gap and offering comprehensive support, CGEF is set out to enable students to acquire not only the technical skills but also critical thinking, problem-solving and adaptability skills essential for success in any profession.
CGEF is on a mission to provide comprehensive skill-based education in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields for underprivileged school students. Students from lower socio-economic section schools will have access to a STEM lab setup, enabling them to engage in hands-on learning experiences and develop a deeper understanding of these subjects. Through the implementation of a structured STEM curriculum, the CGEF projects intend to improve learning outcomes among students. Teachers will be benefited from a comprehensive training - focusing on effective pedagogical methods, curriculum implementation, and the use of technology in the classroom. This initiative will enhance teacher expertise and enable them to deliver engaging and interactive STEM lessons.
CGEF strives to make a student digital portfolio platform accessible to all students, enabling them to document and showcase their STEM projects, experiments, and achievements. This platform will not only foster creativity and self-expression but also serve as a valuable tool for students to demonstrate their skills and knowledge to potential institutions, scholarships, or employers in the future.
Through the implementation of the various programs, the CGEF’s CSR project endeavors to empower economically weaker section schools and students, equipping them with the necessary tools and skills to thrive in the fields of STEM education and beyond.
With Curiosity Gym Education Foundation gearing up to reach out to a wider spectrum of teachers and students and school ecosystems to have a larger impact. Girish Nair, Founder, on the launch of Curiosity Gym Educational Foundation “Together, let us embark on a transformative journey with the Curiosity Gym Educational Foundation, where we unlock the boundless potential of students through the power of STEM education”.
The vision of CGEF is "Empowering the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers through STEM experiential learning, for a future where every student has access to STEM education and resources they need to succeed". CGEF is committed to provide immersive STEM experiential learning and teacher capacity building. Partner with us on the journey towards a future where all students have equal access to STEM education and the resources they need to succeed.
About Curiosity Gym Educational Foundation
Curiosity Gym Educational Foundation (CGEF) is on a mission to provide comprehensive skill-based education in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields for underprivileged school students. Introducing STEM education to students at the school level can broaden their understanding of the opportunities available to them and cultivate their interest in these fields. In addition, it can potentially decrease the rate of students leaving school early and foster the development of crucial 21st-century skills among learners.
