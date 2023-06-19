The Impact of AI and the Cloud on Digital Adoption
AI is impacting the way businesses operate. This newly released podcast featuring Christiano Gherardini examines recent developments in AI and the cloud.
We've gone to a completely digital model where everything's accessible from everywhere. That's not going to change. But as we think about AI coming into the play, it's okay; how's that changing?”COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital transformation is not just about the tools businesses use, it's about the people behind them. The newest episode of the Digital Adoption Talks podcast explores how AI is influencing the way organizations operate and how to build trust through digital adoption.
— Christiano Gherardini
Hosts Joachim Schiermacher and Rick McCutcheon once again discuss digital adoption, this time with a twist of AI and the Cloud. They touch on the topics of trust, collaboration, learning, and visualization.
Christiano Gherardini joins with his insight on how collaboration tools, CRM platforms, and automation are driving innovation and success in remote working environments.
In the podcast, Gherardini emphasizes that digital adoption is gaining importance because of the transformation organizations are experiencing with the cloud and AI because the reliance on these tools has led to less contact with real people. He points out that even though most businesses increased remote operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still challenges with less in-person contact, especially when it comes to building trust and rapport with new contacts.
Digital Adoption Talks podcast guest Christiano Gherardini is the President of Turnkey Technologies, a tier 1 Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider and early adopter of Microsoft’s cloud strategy. An award-winning Microsoft Dynamics Partner, the company provides business process automation and optimization services. The company focuses on delivering ERP solutions, with about 85% of the practice dedicated to this area. The remainder of the practice is focused on the customer engagement platform, aka CRM, PowerApps, power platform, Modern Workplace, and Azure. The company focuses on medical device manufacturing, defense contractors, and professional services.
Listen to the whole conversation: https://eu1.hubs.ly/H0471Z70
