Cut Flowers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Cut Flowers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Cut Flowers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cut flowers market size is predicted to reach a value of $41.53 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.3% through the forecast period.

The rising demand for cut flowers for decorative purposes is expected to propel the cut flowers market demand going forward. Europe is expected to hold the largest cut flowers market share. Major players in the market include Afriflora Sher Ethiopia Plc., Washington Bulb Company Inc., Oserian Development Company Limited, Dümmen Orange Holding B.V., The Queen's Flowers SAS, Kariki Limited, Karen Roses Ltd., MultiFlora Ltd., Rosebud Holdings Limited, Dos Gringos LLC, Flamingo Horticulture Holdings Limited, Florance Flora LLP, Washington Bulb Company Incorporated.

Cut Flowers Market Segments

1) By Flower Type: Rose, Chrysanthemum, Carnation, Gerbera, Lilium, Other Flower Types

2) By Application: Personal Use, Parties And Special Days, Wedding And Mega Cultural Events, Welcoming And Greeting, Conference And Activities, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialty Store Or Florists, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

This type of flowers refers to flowers that have been cut from their bearing plant that are produced under cover or in field operations. It is used for decorative or ornamental purposes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Cut Flowers Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Cut Flowers Market Growth

6. Cut Flowers Industry Statistics

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

